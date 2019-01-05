comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10 and S10 Plus leaked renders show off Infinity O display with in-screen camera

The highlight of the designs showcased in the updated renders is the Infinity O design or the punch hole camera design.

  Published: January 5, 2019 11:49 AM IST
New renders for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup have surfaced on the internet. This comes just weeks before the rumored launched of the lineup. According to the latest information on the internet, the renders give us a comprehensive idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S10 lineup. The mock-ups include the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10 Plus. The highlight of the designs showcased in the updated renders is the Infinity O design or the punch hole camera that everyone else calls it in the industry.

Taking a closer look at the renders, we can see that there is no screen bezel on the top of the device and there is a slight chin at the bottom of the device. These renders are not drastically different from what we saw earlier but these seem to have update elements according to the latest rumors on the internet. One thing that has not changed in the renders is the presence of the dual camera setup on the front of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus as we can still see the punch hole design adapted to accommodate two camera sensors.

This render was posted by leaker Ben Geskin on his Twitter feed and it also showcased the position of the physical buttons on the device. Here we are not referring to physical navigation buttons but instead the buttons on the side of the device. It appears like the power button is on the right side of the device while the volume rocker and presumably the Bixby button is on the left side of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals a disappointing 3,100mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals a disappointing 3,100mAh battery

This render comes right after what appears to be the battery of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was leaked out on the internet. As previously reported, the battery in the leak indicates that it is likely that Samsung may pack a 3,100mAh battery on the Galaxy S10 Lite. This is 100mAh larger than the 3,000mAh battery present in the current Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10 and S10 Plus leaked renders show off Infinity O display with in-screen camera

