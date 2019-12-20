comscore Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days' | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications leaked; to launch in 'the next few days'
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications leaked; to launch in 'the next few days'

News

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite's specifications have been leaked in Germany along with the news that the phone will be launched in the next few days.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 9:31 AM IST
Galaxy S10 Lite edited

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are two of the most talked about devices right now in the tech world. We can expect an official reveal for both devices very soon. Now we have some more news about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. In Germany, the phone’s specifications have just been leaked. Also, the phone will be launched in the next few days.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently come with a 6.7-inch (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the punch-hole front-facing camera in the middle is retained from the Galaxy Note 10 series. The phone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm 855 chipset in all regions. On the contrary, several rumors had stated that the S10 Lite would ship with Samsung’s Exynos processors, which is what was used in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

There will be 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Further, storage will be expandable to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The phone will also have 8GB RAM. The camera design on the rear will be an off-center rectangular module. In this case, it will be a triple camera setup with flash. The main 48-megapixel f/2.0 lens will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 dedicated macro lens. There is a 32-megapixel f/2.2 camera on the front.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0. A 4,500mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging will juice the phone. Despite the big battery, the phone will stand at 8.1mm thickness.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders leaked; reveal punch-hole camera and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders leaked; reveal punch-hole camera and more

Availability and pricing

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in three color variants – Black, White and Blue. The smartphone will be priced at around EUR 679.99 (about Rs 54,000). Note that the price could slightly vary depending on the country. The smartphone will still remain cheaper than the debut price of the Samsung Galaxy S10e which started at EUR 749.99 (about Rs 59,500). However, the Galaxy S10e has since become more affordable through deals and price cuts. We could perhaps expect the same to happen with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 9:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Dish TV 12 months recharge offers 30 days of extra service
News
Dish TV 12 months recharge offers 30 days of extra service
OnePlus announces new Bug Bounty program with rewards up to $7000

News

OnePlus announces new Bug Bounty program with rewards up to $7000

Realme X50 5G cooling system details teased

News

Realme X50 5G cooling system details teased

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

News

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days'

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days'

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Dish TV 12 months recharge offers 30 days of extra service

OnePlus announces new Bug Bounty program with rewards up to $7000

Realme X50 5G cooling system details teased

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days'

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days'

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days'
Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report
Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

News

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite support page opens

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite support page opens
Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 rolling out

News

Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL केरला ने Mithram Plus प्लान 109 रुपये में किया लॉन्च

Amazon Quiz Answers 20 December: 33 हजार रुपये का एक्शन कैमरा जीतने का मौका

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 फोन इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज सेल पर आएगा

Realme X2 की सेल आज 12 बजे, Flipkart से 1500 रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

ब्लूरैम्स ने भारत में लॉन्च की सिक्योरिटी कैमरों की रेंज, जानें फीचर्स

News

Dish TV 12 months recharge offers 30 days of extra service
News
Dish TV 12 months recharge offers 30 days of extra service
OnePlus announces new Bug Bounty program with rewards up to $7000

News

OnePlus announces new Bug Bounty program with rewards up to $7000
Realme X50 5G cooling system details teased

News

Realme X50 5G cooling system details teased
Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

News

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days'

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, to launch in 'next few days'