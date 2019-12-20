The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are two of the most talked about devices right now in the tech world. We can expect an official reveal for both devices very soon. Now we have some more news about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. In Germany, the phone’s specifications have just been leaked. Also, the phone will be launched in the next few days.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently come with a 6.7-inch (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the punch-hole front-facing camera in the middle is retained from the Galaxy Note 10 series. The phone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm 855 chipset in all regions. On the contrary, several rumors had stated that the S10 Lite would ship with Samsung’s Exynos processors, which is what was used in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

There will be 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Further, storage will be expandable to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The phone will also have 8GB RAM. The camera design on the rear will be an off-center rectangular module. In this case, it will be a triple camera setup with flash. The main 48-megapixel f/2.0 lens will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 dedicated macro lens. There is a 32-megapixel f/2.2 camera on the front.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0. A 4,500mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging will juice the phone. Despite the big battery, the phone will stand at 8.1mm thickness.

Availability and pricing

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in three color variants – Black, White and Blue. The smartphone will be priced at around EUR 679.99 (about Rs 54,000). Note that the price could slightly vary depending on the country. The smartphone will still remain cheaper than the debut price of the Samsung Galaxy S10e which started at EUR 749.99 (about Rs 59,500). However, the Galaxy S10e has since become more affordable through deals and price cuts. We could perhaps expect the same to happen with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.