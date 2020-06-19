comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets June 2020 security update | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security update with several improvements

The June 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 Lite address 29 Samsung Security Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Lead

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone. The update brings the latest month June 2020 security patch along with some improvements to the camera, fingerprint sensor, and more. Here’s everything new with this latest Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite available with Rs 9,000 price discount offer: Check details

The latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite bumps up the software build version to G770FXXU2BTF3. The OTA firmware is about 350.57 MB in size, and it brings security enchantments to the smartphone with June 2020 security patch, SamMobile reports. The new software also runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of company’s new One UI 2.1 software. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7's S-Pen stylus gets FCC certification; hints at imminent launch

As per the changelog, the latest Galaxy S10 Lite update improves the system performance and overall stability. The update has also improved the camera stability and picture quality, along with several other improvements in the device’s speakerphone and earphone audio quality. Also Read - Huawei surpasses Samsung to become largest phone maker

Additionally, the new firmware update has also improved the fingerprint recognition sensor’s performance. However, it has removed the MirrorLink app support from the device. The June 2020 security patch with the update further address 29 Samsung Security Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

The Galaxy S10 Lite OTA update is initially rolling out in Spain. However, it will arrive in other countries in the coming days. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features, specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,500-mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

