Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update

Samsung has started pushing out One UI 2.1 update for the latest Galaxy S10 Lite. As per Sammobile, the update is been pushed in Spain, and other markets should follow in coming weeks. It brings a handful of new features with April 2020 security patch. The latest One UI 2.1 brings up the software version to G770FXXU2BTD2. Also Read - Samsung’s ‘bean-shaped’ Galaxy Buds could bring ANC in under Rs 11,000

It is been reported that One UI 2.1 for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will offer improved AR Emoji with manual editing and enhanced facial expression recognition. The changelog mentions more organized Gallery, Quick Crop, Quick Share, Music Share, and an updated Samsung keyboard with multilingual translation etc. Also Read - Samsung is partnering with Google to build a custom Exynos chipset

In camera department specifically, the Pro mode for videos has been added. Some of the other camera related features in changelog include Single Take, My Filters, new filters, Selfie Tone, and Timelapse for night time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A60 get Android 10 update

So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

In another news, the same publication yesterday reported that Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its 2018 model of Galaxy J6 smartphone. The update is currently rolling out in Panama, but it is likely to reach more markets in coming weeks.. The company has pushed this update with One UI 2.0.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy J6 (SM-J600G) models from 2018 are receiving the update. It comes with the firmware version J600GUBU6CTC8 and includes a list of proprietary features from OneUI 2.0. Along with some performance improvements and bug fixes, Samsung has also included March 2020 security patch in this Android 10 update, although there is no official changelog available.

