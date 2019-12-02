Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

Ahead of the rumored launch, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page has gone live on Samsung’s France website with the model number SM-G770F. Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three devices next month, and these include Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A51. Recently, a report claimed that these might also launch in India in December. However, there is no official communication from Samsung.

Previous report quoted people familiar with Samsung India’s strategic plans saying that the company will launched all three – Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A51 – in India next month. The initial rumors were for European countries, where the alleged Galaxy Note 10 Lite variant with model number SM-N770F was reported to launch in two color options – Black and Red.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the device recently got listed on the website of FCC in the US. The handset was listed with model number SM-G770F, similar to the model number listed on Samsung’s France website (via 91mobiles).

The Galaxy S10 Lite listing had revealed that the display measures 170mm diagonally, which means we are probably looking at a 6.69-inch screen. Other details mentioned on FCC noted 45W fast-charging support, 75mm width, and a microSD card support.

Some of the rumored specifications for the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite include Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary lens, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. About the Galaxy A51, a lot of details including the alleged press renders have surface online already. It might become the first smartphone in Galaxy A-series to feature a punch hole display.

