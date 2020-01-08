comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India launch date, price, specs | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India in February; likely to cost around Rs 45,000

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched last week. The S10 Lite is expected in India early next month with an aggressive price tag.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 1:06 PM IST
South Korean giant Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship Galaxy S10 Lite in India next month. The device will launch in the accessible price range of Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000. It is clear that with the Galaxy S10 Lite India launch, Samsung is taking on the likes of OnePlus.

As per an IANS report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India launch will take place sometime in the first week of February. The smartphone will be available through online retail major Flipkart. With all the launch deals in place, the smartphone is likely to be available closer to Rs 40,000. The Galaxy S10 Lite will give a push to Samsung’s strategy in the premium segment (prices above Rs 30,000). In this segment, flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series have traditionally done very well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features, specifications

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite last week. It houses a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel Macro sensor. There is also support for Super Steady OIS (optical image stabilization). Up front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. You also get up to 128GB storage and up to 8GB of RAM. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging. On the software front, it runs Android 10 and there are a bunch of ecosystem apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

“The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 1:06 PM IST

