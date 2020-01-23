comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream, price, features
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream, price, features

News

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 9:44 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S10 Lite in India today. The more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S10 was launched earlier this month during CES 2020 alongside Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The company has already launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India, and now the Galaxy S10 Lite will be officially revealed for the Indian consumers. The launch will take place through on a webcast on Samsung India‘s official website and social media channels at 12:00 PM (12 noon).

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Expected price in India

In a previous leak the phone’s India price was revealed. The 6GB RAM variant was claimed to get priced at Rs 35,990, while the 8GB RAM variant was expected to retail for Rs 39,990. Earlier reports on the phone’s price had hinted that it could be between Rs 45,000 – Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications, features

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). It runs Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It comes with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It is likely to be Snapdragon 855 chipset instead of Exynos. Though Samsung has not disclosed the details. You get 128GB internal storage and 6GB / 8GB RAM configurations to choose from.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens. On the front, the phone carries similar 32-megapixel selfie snapper, just like Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10 with One UI
Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 9:44 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Season 6 with small Karakin map and survivor pass now live
Gaming
PUBG Season 6 with small Karakin map and survivor pass now live
Huawei P40 Pro leaks again, reveals mint green color option

News

Huawei P40 Pro leaks again, reveals mint green color option

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

Apple iPhone 12 series might come in a navy blue finish

News

Apple iPhone 12 series might come in a navy blue finish

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Huawei P40 Pro leaks again, reveals mint green color option

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

Apple iPhone 12 series might come in a navy blue finish

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification
Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India

News

Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है कीमत

रियलमी भारत में स्नैपड्रैगन 720G चिप के साथ अपना फोन जल्द लॉन्च करेगी

Apple का अफोर्डेबल iPhone SE2 मार्च में हो सकता है लॉन्च

जोमाटो ने उबर ईट्स को 2,500 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा

Samsung Galaxy S8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Huawei P40 Pro leaks again, reveals mint green color option
News
Huawei P40 Pro leaks again, reveals mint green color option
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream
Apple iPhone 12 series might come in a navy blue finish

News

Apple iPhone 12 series might come in a navy blue finish
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap