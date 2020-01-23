Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S10 Lite in India today. The more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S10 was launched earlier this month during CES 2020 alongside Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The company has already launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India, and now the Galaxy S10 Lite will be officially revealed for the Indian consumers. The launch will take place through on a webcast on Samsung India‘s official website and social media channels at 12:00 PM (12 noon).

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Expected price in India

In a previous leak the phone’s India price was revealed. The 6GB RAM variant was claimed to get priced at Rs 35,990, while the 8GB RAM variant was expected to retail for Rs 39,990. Earlier reports on the phone’s price had hinted that it could be between Rs 45,000 – Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications, features

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). It runs Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It comes with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It is likely to be Snapdragon 855 chipset instead of Exynos. Though Samsung has not disclosed the details. You get 128GB internal storage and 6GB / 8GB RAM configurations to choose from.

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens. On the front, the phone carries similar 32-megapixel selfie snapper, just like Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price – Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 10 with One UI Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

