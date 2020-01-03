Hello everyone, welcome to our daily news wrap where we revisit everything important from the technology world today. This is everything important that one needs to know from the world of technology to keep themselves updated. Going through the day and everything that happened, I can easily state that today was all about launches. It comes just after a day that was full of leaks regarding upcoming smartphone launches. Here is our news wrap:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and Note 10 Lite launch

As expected, Samsung has unveiled its mid-premium smartphones – the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. With the new “Lite” models, Samsung aims to bring premium features at affordable price points. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite share identical design and hardware, with a few tweaks here and there. You can check all the details in the link below.

Vivo S1 Pro India launch

Beyond the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite launch, Vivo also launched the Vivo S1 Pro in India today. The S1 Pro will be the next phone in the ‘S’ series by the company. The Vivo S-series is targeted for the youth and blends style with performance. Hence, the S1 Pro will include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calls. Check all the specifications, pricing, and availability details in the complete article

Realme X50 5G images out

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme posted the Realme X50 5G days ahead of its official announcement. The phone is the company’s first 5G-enabled smartphone. The official launch date for the phone is January 7. The new images share more information on how the Realme X50 5G looks from the back.

Honor 9X launch date out

Moving further in the daily news wrap, Honor India seems to be ready with its first launch for 2020. Last year in October, the company’s India President, Charles Peng, had confirmed plans for the Honor 9X India launch. The company was supposed to launch the Honor 9X in India by the end of 2019, but it got delayed. Now, Flipkart has teased the Honor 9X launch on its portal.

WhatsApp messages in India

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has revealed that during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve, over 20 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app in India alone. WhatsApp has over 40 crore users in India. Worldwide, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent via the messaging app on New Year’s Eve. That’s it, this is for the daily news wrap. We wish you a happy weekend.

