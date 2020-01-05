2020 is here, and brands like Samsung and Vivo have kicked off the new year with their respective smartphone launches. After being in the rumor mill for months, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are finally official. Vivo, on the other hand, has launched the S1 Pro smartphone in India. The Realme X50 has been teased officially ahead of launch. Smartphones like Oppo A5 2020 and Galaxy A30s have received price cuts. Here is a look at the top tech news of the week.

Top tech news of the week

Vivo S1 Pro launched

The Vivo S1 Pro has been launched in India. The Vivo S-series is targeted for the youth and blends style with performance. Hence, the S1 Pro will include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calls. It will be available to purchase at Rs 19,990. Read more about specifications and features here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and Note 10 Lite launch

As expected, Samsung has unveiled its mid-premium smartphones – the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. With the new “Lite” models, Samsung aims to bring premium features at affordable price points. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite share identical design and hardware, with a few tweaks here and there. Samsung has not revealed the pricing, but leaks hint at around Rs 50,000 price point.

Tata Sky Binge+ pricing leaked

Pricing for Android 9 Pie-based 4K Hybrid Set-Top-Box, the Tata Sky Binge+ seems to have surfaced online. As per the report, new users will be able to buy the Tata Sky Binge+ for Rs 4,999. However, existing subscribers will be able to get the Set-Top-Box for just Rs 2,999.

Realme X50 5G teased

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme posted the Realme X50 5G days ahead of its official announcement. The phone is the company’s first 5G-enabled smartphone. The official launch date for the phone is January 7. The new images share more information on how the Realme X50 5G looks from the back.

Honor 9X launch date revealed

Honor India seems to be ready with its first launch for 2020. Last year in October, the company’s India President, Charles Peng, had confirmed plans for the Honor 9X India launch. The company was supposed to launch the Honor 9X in India by the end of 2019, but it got delayed. Now, Flipkart has teased the Honor 9X launch on its portal.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price cut

Samsung slashed the price of its Galaxy A30s. Taking a closer look, the company reduced the price of the base model of the smartphone by Rs 1,000. This is the second price cut that the smartphone has received in a matter of about two months. The base model of the device is priced at 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Oppo Find X2 teased

Switching gears, let’s talk about Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. As per a new report, the company has just teased the launch of its much anticipated Oppo Find X2. The company confirmed that the device will feature Snapdragon 865 SoC along with the Snapdragon X55 modem. In addition, the company is planning to launch the device in the first half of the year. You can read more by clicking here.

Oppo A5 2020 price cut

Oppo has reduced the price of its A5 2020 by up to Rs 1,000. Now, the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 11,490 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,990. For more, click here.

Redmi K30 5G launch date announced

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just announced the official launch date for its much anticipated Redmi K30 5G. As noted, the company is all set to launch the device on January 7, 2020. It is worth noting that the standard version of Redmi K30 is already available for sale in the Chinese market.

Aadhaar-PAN card linking deadline extended

Income Tax Department of India has just issued a new notification to extend the deadline of Aadhaar and PAN linking. This extends the previously extended deadline from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020. It is worth noting that the department had already extended the original deadline from September 31, 2019, to December 31.

