The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 have been the popular smartphones from last year. While the S10 is offered in three models, the Note 10 is offered in two models. Now, Samsung has launched the “Lite” models for both flagship smartphones. These include the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. We pitted both the “Lite” models and here’s what’s different.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Note 10 Lite: Price in India

The S10 Lite is offered in only one variant, and it will set you back by Rs 39,999. ICICI Bank credit card users can also avail additional Rs 3,000 discount on their purchase. The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is offered in two models. The 6GB RAM model is available for Rs 38,999, whereas the 8GB RAM model will set you back by Rs 40,999. Samsung is offering Rs 5,000 discount as an upgrade offer.

Display

Both the smartphones come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is an Infinity O display with hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. The display runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). There is one small difference, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite model comes with an AMOLED Plus panel, but Samsung hasn’t deep dived into explaining how it is different.

Chipset, RAM, Storage

The S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, comes with a 10nm Exynos 9810 SoC paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Note 10 Lite: Cameras

Both the S and Note-series smartphones come with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. What changes is the rear camera configuration. The S10 Lite comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera with support for Super Steady OIS. You also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a dedicated 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, comes with a triple camera setup. You get three 12-megapixel sensors – which include wide, ultra wide and telephoto lenses. Sadly, the Super Steady OIS isn’t a part of the Note series.

Battery connectivity and OS

To keep things ticking, both smartphones come armed with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The fast charger is bundled in the box. Both smartphones also come with support for dual SIM cards, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. On the software front, you get Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price 38999 39999 Chipset Exynos 9810 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with One UI Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, up to 8GB RAM 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh