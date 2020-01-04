Recently Samsung unveiled its mid-premium smartphones – the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. With the new “Lite” models, Samsung aims to bring premium features at affordable price points. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite share identical design and hardware, with a few tweaks here and there. And now according to a new promotional content on Flipkart the smartphone will be available on the e-commerce website. Besides this the promotional material also confirms that the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

“The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry-leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

Price and availability

Samsung has not revealed the pricing and launch date of the smartphones just yet. The company did mention that the smartphone will be showcased at CES between January 7 and January 10 at Samsung’s booth.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite specifications, features

As mentioned above, both phones are identical in a few ways. They both get edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). Both smartphones run on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. They are also armed with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. Lastly, both of them come with 32-megapixel selfie snappers.

Galaxy S10 Lite features detailed

What changes is the camera configuration, chipset and features. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, it draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It is likely the Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Though Samsung has not disclosed the details. You get 128GB internal storage and 6GB / 8GB RAM configurations to choose from.

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS for jerk-free videos. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite features detailed

Being a Note-series smartphone, you get the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. It lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. Other S Pen stylus features are also a part of the package.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It is likely the Exynos 9810 that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. Though Samsung has not disclosed the details. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens.