Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S10-series has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now, and the new smartphones are expected to be unveiled on February 20, ahead of MWC 2019. Details of the upcoming smartphones have already surfaced over the past few months, and as the launch draws closer, the pace of leaks is also increasing. We have already learned that Samsung will be launching as many as 4 variants of the Galaxy S10, and the “Lite” variant was just spotted on Geekbench listing.

The listing reveals key details about the Galaxy S10 Lite. To begin with, the smartphone was spotted by SlashLeaks carrying model number SM-G970U. The listing shows an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.78GHz having motherboard model “msmnile,” which is the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The listing also reveals that it is running on Android 9 Pie OS, and has 6GB of RAM. Further, in the Geekbench test, the smartphone has logged a score of 1986 in single-core test, and 6,266 in multi-core test.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Last week, Twitter user UniverseIce had shared a photo of the Galaxy S10 cases revealing some details. The Galaxy S10 Lite will likely come with a 5.8-inch display and 3,100mAh battery. Also, the display on this device is expected to be a flat one, just like we have seen on the previous Samsung phones like the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7.

The regular Galaxy S10 model will likely come with a 6.1-inch display and a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S10+ model will come with a 6.4-inch display and 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with triple rear cameras and dual front cameras.

There are also rumors of the Galaxy S10+ model with 5G connectivity, which will be launched in select markets. All four smartphones will come with fast charging feature, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features too. We expect to learn more about the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphones as the launch draws closer.