Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC appears on Geekbench, runs Android 10
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC appears on Geekbench, runs Android 10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be a powerful smartphone with a cheaper price tag. It is expected to debut by the end of this year.

Samsung Galaxy S10e (18)

Samsung is reportedly working on cheaper versions of its flagship Galaxy smartphones. The company is said to be working on affordable versions of Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models. The details about the Galaxy S10 Lite first appeared early this month. Now, the smartphone has stopped by Geekbench 5 benchmark bearing the model number SM-G770F. The benchmark listing further confirms some of the key features of the upcoming model. The listing shows that the Galaxy S10 Lite will use Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

The device benchmarked on Geekbench 5 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and runs Android 10. In terms of performance, it scored 724 points in the single-core test and 2,604 in the multi-core test. The score is higher than the Exynos and Snapdragon powered version of the regular Galaxy S10. The design of the device is not known just yet and official images might leak in the next few weeks. In the past, the rumors have indicated the Galaxy S10 Lite might be identical to the Galaxy A91 in terms of key features.

It is expected to feature a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It is likely to feature a hole punch display design similar to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup and is expected to use 48-megapixel main shooter. There will be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The leaks also point at inclusion of a big 4,500mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging. The Galaxy S10 Lite is also tipped to come in Prism White, Black and Blue colors.

To recall, Samsung launched three Galaxy S10 models earlier this year. The Korean giant launched the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ as its flagship offering. It is not clear whether Galaxy S10 Lite will be cheaper than Galaxy S10e. The company is trying to revive the sales of smartphones which has seen strong competition from Chinese rivals. After success seen with the Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series, Samsung seems to be bringing budget variants to the flagship product lineup as well.

