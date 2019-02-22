comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ available on Airtel online store with Rs 9,099 down payment

Samsung recently showed off its foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

  Updated: February 22, 2019 4:45 PM IST
Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 Series at an Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco. The company showed off its foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The Indian pricing of the devices are out and the units are already up for pre-booking via the company’s online website as well Flipkart, Amazon, and other select retail outlets. The standard Galaxy S10, the cheaper Galaxy S10e and the top-notch Galaxy S10+ are all set to go on sale from March 8 in India.

Now, Airtel has announced that the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ will also be available on the Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs 9,099 and Rs 15,799 respectively. The telecom company has announced built-in postpaid plans on EMIs for its subscribers, where they can purchase the latest Samsung smartphones and get unlimited data and voice calling benefits as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e India prices

The Galaxy S10 has been launched in two variants in India. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, while the top variant with 512GB is priced at Rs 84,900. The premium Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, has been launched in three variants. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 73,900, the model with 512GB is priced at Rs 91,900, and the model with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 117,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e Airtel offers

Airtel users will have to spend Rs 2,999 per month for 24 months to avail this offer, alongside the down payment. Airtel subscribers will get 100GB unlimited data, unlimited voice calling (Local+STD), free subscription to Amazon Prime for 1 year, and a free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs 1,500.

The Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ curved dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display, while the Galaxy S10+ packs a larger 6.4-inch panel. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 are powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC in India. The standard version is backed by a smaller 3,400mAh battery and its bigger sibling offers a 4,100mAh battery.

  Published Date: February 22, 2019 4:45 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 22, 2019 4:45 PM IST

