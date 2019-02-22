comscore
News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ best camera in the world alongside Huawei Mate 20 Pro: DxOMark

Galaxy S10+ has taken the number one rank on the DxOMark Selfie scale.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 11:51 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus triple cameras

The triple-camera setup on all-new Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the best in the world and at par with Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, according to DxOMark. The smartphone camera testing experts released scores for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S10+. The new smartphone has earned number one spot along with Mate 20 Pro for its rear camera in the DxOMark Mobile scale.

“With an overall DxOMark Mobile score of 109 points, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ joins the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro at the very top of our smartphone camera ranking. The Samsung’s outstanding overall score builds on a Photo score of 114 points, with the camera doing especially well in the exposure, color, and bokeh categories,” noted DxO’s website.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India prices out, start from Rs 55,900

Also Read

It’s being said that Samsung’s bokeh simulation mode is one of the best till date. Not just that, the Galaxy S10+ has outscored everyone in the selfie camera department as well. The handset has taken the number one rank on the DxOMark Selfie scale, which is a new ranking system to evaluate the image quality of smartphone front cameras.

For comparison, DxO notes that Samsung Galaxy S10+ scored 96 in selfie camera, which is much higher than Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s 75 in selfie, and iPhone XS Max’s 82 in selfie. The Galaxy S10+ have been loaded with a dual-lens setup in the front with a 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens and an 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with a f2.2 fixed-focus lens.

On the rear, the Galaxy S10+ gets triple camera setup for primary imaging needs, just like the Galaxy S10. This includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f1.5/ f2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle f2.2 fixed-focus lens. It supports dual optical image stabilization (OIS), 0.5x to 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

DxO says that the target exposure of Galaxy S10+’s triple camera is usually spot-on and drops off only in very low light. The camera captures a noticeably wider tonal range and dynamic range is great too. While the color rendering is pleasant under most conditions, it is only in low light where these can be a little dull.

  Published Date: February 22, 2019 11:51 AM IST

