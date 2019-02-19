comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

News

The Samsung 'Galaxy Unpacked 2019' event has been scheduled for tomorrow, February 20 at 11am PT.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 9:08 PM IST
samsung-galaxy_s10_tv_ad-galaxy-buds

Samsung is all set to unveil a slew of products on Feburary 20 in San Francisco, United States. The South Korean electronics major will be celebrating 10 year anniversary of the Galaxy smartphones with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Buds and a foldable Galaxy F smartphone.

The Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2019’ event has been scheduled for tomorrow, February 20 at 11am PT, which comes to be 12:30am IST on February 21 for India. Now just ahead of the launch day, Samsung has accidentally aired the television commercial (TVC) of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Buds in Norway.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

The 30-second TV commercial, shared by YouTube channel endreloset via TheVerge, reportedly aired by TV 2, the largest commercial television broadcaster in Norway. One can see the Galaxy S10’s hole punch display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, triple-camera system at the rear, and reverse wireless charging in the recorded video. Even Samsung’s Galaxy Buds also make a brief appearance towards the end.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung is seen as one of the global leader in smartphone innovations over the years. This year in 2019, it appears that the company will be coming up with a lot many products. In India, we have seen an all-new M series with the debut of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. A report claimed that Samsung won’t be settling down very easily in 2019 and they have at least nine A series phones ready for the launch in next few months. The company’s India CMO has also revealed refreshed Galaxy A series smartphone launch from March onwards. There are three rumored smartphones in the A series so far – Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 9:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei involved in stealing Apple trade secrets: Report
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot
thumb-img
Gaming
These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

News

Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions

Sony Xperia XZ4: New teaser asks ‘embrace a new perspective’ at MWC 2019

News

Sony Xperia XZ4: New teaser asks ‘embrace a new perspective’ at MWC 2019

Flipkart 'Mobile Bonanza' offers on Motorola smartphones

Deals

Flipkart 'Mobile Bonanza' offers on Motorola smartphones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

Sony Xperia XZ4: New teaser asks ‘embrace a new perspective’ at MWC 2019

LinkedIn will now show top trending stories and news for the day

Gionee F205 Pro with 13MP camera, updated battery launched in India for Rs 5,890

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations
Samsung Galaxy S10e alleged poster leaks

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e alleged poster leaks
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S7 receiving latest February 2019 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S7 receiving latest February 2019 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon में शुरू हुई Mi Days सेल, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

कंपनी ने ट्वीट कर दिया Realme 3 स्मार्टफोन को जल्द लॉन्च करने का संकेत

रिलायंस जियो ने AI इनेबल्ड लोन फेसिलिटेटर वीडियो चैट बोट किया शुरू

Mobiles Bonanza sale: फ्लिपकार्ट में आसुस के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 8 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

पैसों में मिलने वाले ये 5 एंड्रॉइड गेम्स मिल रहे हैं बिल्कुल फ्री, जल्दी करें

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

News

Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21
Sony Xperia XZ4: New teaser asks ‘embrace a new perspective’ at MWC 2019

News

Sony Xperia XZ4: New teaser asks ‘embrace a new perspective’ at MWC 2019
LinkedIn will now show top trending stories and news for the day

News

LinkedIn will now show top trending stories and news for the day
Gionee F205 Pro with 13MP camera, updated battery launched in India for Rs 5,890

News

Gionee F205 Pro with 13MP camera, updated battery launched in India for Rs 5,890