Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

Samsung is all set to unveil a slew of products on Feburary 20 in San Francisco, United States. The South Korean electronics major will be celebrating 10 year anniversary of the Galaxy smartphones with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Buds and a foldable Galaxy F smartphone.

The Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2019’ event has been scheduled for tomorrow, February 20 at 11am PT, which comes to be 12:30am IST on February 21 for India. Now just ahead of the launch day, Samsung has accidentally aired the television commercial (TVC) of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Buds in Norway.

The 30-second TV commercial, shared by YouTube channel endreloset via TheVerge, reportedly aired by TV 2, the largest commercial television broadcaster in Norway. One can see the Galaxy S10’s hole punch display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, triple-camera system at the rear, and reverse wireless charging in the recorded video. Even Samsung’s Galaxy Buds also make a brief appearance towards the end.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung is seen as one of the global leader in smartphone innovations over the years. This year in 2019, it appears that the company will be coming up with a lot many products. In India, we have seen an all-new M series with the debut of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. A report claimed that Samsung won’t be settling down very easily in 2019 and they have at least nine A series phones ready for the launch in next few months. The company’s India CMO has also revealed refreshed Galaxy A series smartphone launch from March onwards. There are three rumored smartphones in the A series so far – Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50.