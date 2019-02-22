Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 features a dedicated “Instagram mode” that allows you to capture and share stories to social profiles directly from the phone’s camera app. Samsung claims that this is “the best Instagram experience on a smartphone”. It is an integration of the social network in the Galaxy S10 camera app.

Adam Mosseri, the recently named CEO of Instagram, attended Samsung’s Unpacked event to announce the partnership with Samsung. Mosseri said Galaxy S10 users will be able to share images and videos from the Galaxy S10 native camera directly on Instagram Stories. The Instagram Mode in the Galaxy S10 camera app will also allow users to add filters and tags of Instagram natively. Once the image or video is ready, it would be published immediately.

Additionally, Samsung has also announced that it would make its camera SDK available to third-party developers who can further take advantage of its new features in their own apps. For now Snapchat, Snow and Lime have announced themselves as partners.

Instagram has over 1 billion users, of which about 400 million are active daily users of the Stories feature. Stories allow time-limited posts that expire after a day, giving users a magazine-like view into the lives of the people and accounts they follow.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications and features

The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. Internally, Samsung’s Galaxy S10-Series smartphones for India will pack an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC. While the Global variant would feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, depending on the market, and will be offered in two variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. On the front, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e share the same setup – a single 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens – whereas the Galaxy S10+ adds a second 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f2.2 fixed-focus lens.

Other common features on the Galaxy S10-series smartphones include super slow motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness, and Dolby ATMOS audio support. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.