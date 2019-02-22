comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones are set to go on sale in India starting March 8.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 11:29 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus back

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 features a dedicated “Instagram mode” that allows you to capture and share stories to social profiles directly from the phone’s camera app. Samsung claims that this is “the best Instagram experience on a smartphone”. It is an integration of the social network in the Galaxy S10 camera app.

Adam Mosseri, the recently named CEO of Instagram, attended Samsung’s Unpacked event to announce the partnership with Samsung. Mosseri said Galaxy S10 users will be able to share images and videos from the Galaxy S10 native camera directly on Instagram Stories. The Instagram Mode in the Galaxy S10 camera app will also allow users to add filters and tags of Instagram natively. Once the image or video is ready, it would be published immediately.

Additionally, Samsung has also announced that it would make its camera SDK available to third-party developers who can further take advantage of its new features in their own apps. For now Snapchat, Snow and Lime have announced themselves as partners.

Instagram has over 1 billion users, of which about 400 million are active daily users of the Stories feature. Stories allow time-limited posts that expire after a day, giving users a magazine-like view into the lives of the people and accounts they follow.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications and features

The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. Internally, Samsung’s Galaxy S10-Series smartphones for India will pack an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC. While the Global variant would feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, depending on the market, and will be offered in two variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India prices out, start from Rs 55,900

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India prices out, start from Rs 55,900

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. On the front, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e share the same setup – a single 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens – whereas the Galaxy S10+ adds a second 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f2.2 fixed-focus lens.

Other common features on the Galaxy S10-series smartphones include super slow motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness, and Dolby ATMOS audio support. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo Y91i to soon launch in India
thumb-img
News
'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y91i to soon launch in India
News
Vivo Y91i to soon launch in India
House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

News

House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

Oppo F9 Pro price cut in India

Deals

Oppo F9 Pro price cut in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor to launch next week

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor to launch next week

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

News

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

OnePlus to launch 5G smartphone in Q2 2019 in partnership with Elisa

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode

First product of Apple's electric car project could be a van: Report

Vivo Y91i to soon launch in India

House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus to launch 5G smartphone in Q2 2019 in partnership with Elisa

News

OnePlus to launch 5G smartphone in Q2 2019 in partnership with Elisa
Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode
House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

News

House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India
Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

News

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y91i मार्च में इस कीमत में सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

रियलमी के CEO माधव सेठ ने ट्वीट कर बताया, Realme 3 होगा Helio P70 AI SoC से लैस

ओप्पो ने F11 और F11 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले घटाई F9 Pro की कीमत

सैमसंग Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 और Galaxy S10+ की भारत में ये है कीमत, जानें प्री-बुकिंग ऑफर्स

Oppo F11 Pro भारत में 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, फास्ट चार्जिंग से लेकर ये होंगे फीचर्स

News

OnePlus to launch 5G smartphone in Q2 2019 in partnership with Elisa
News
OnePlus to launch 5G smartphone in Q2 2019 in partnership with Elisa
Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode
First product of Apple's electric car project could be a van: Report

News

First product of Apple's electric car project could be a van: Report
Vivo Y91i to soon launch in India

News

Vivo Y91i to soon launch in India
House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

News

House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India