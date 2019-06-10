The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is getting a new security patch for May. The update is a 122MB download and upgrades the firmware to version G975FXXU1ASE7/G975FOXM1ASE5/G975FXXU1ASE5. This patch mainly focuses on increased security along with a number of additional enhancements. The changelog highlights improved WiFi connectivity and stability. It also lists camera stability has been improved.

Other changes include improvements to Bluetooth connectivity and stability. The update, of course, brings security improvements in the form of security patch for the month of May. To recall, Huawei recently pushed out an update for its flagship P30 Pro, offering a May patch as well. These flagship Android devices are getting May security patch while Google’s Pixel lineup and Essential Phone are already on June security patch. In Android Security Bulletin for May 2019, Google observed that the update addresses a critical vulnerability in media framework.

The search giant observed that the vulnerability could be exploited by a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. It also added that there have been no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of vulnerabilities seen in May. The update also brought patch for vulnerabilities in areas such as framework, media framework, system, kernel components and other components. Samsung notes that software update released for its device can include but is not limited to device stability improvements, bug fixes and further improvements to performance.

With the release of Android Q later this year, Google is planning to change the way Android security updates are released to smartphones. The search giant plans to update all devices to newest security patch directly via Play Store. Android OEMs will have option to opt-in to this scheme and Google plans to push update directly to consumer devices. These updates will not require users to restart their device either. Samsung Galaxy S10 is available for Rs 61,900 while Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 in India.