Samsung Galaxy S10+ alleged hands-on video appears ahead of official launch

Samsung will unveil its flagship Galaxy S10 lineup at a special event on February 20.

  Published: February 14, 2019 11:36 AM IST
So far, the rumor mill has revealed the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 E through renders and leaked photos. Now, smartphone accessory retailer named MobileFun has shared a short hands-on video of the Galaxy S10+ to reveal its appearance in real.

The leaked hands-on video reveals that the Galaxy S10+ is a tall device that fits comfortably in users’ hand. There is a screen protector with two cutouts are placed over the display of the phone. The first one is a pill-shaped cutout at the top-right corner for the dual front-facing cameras.

There is a bigger round-shaped cutout at the bottom portion of the screen for the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. This indicates that the Galaxy S10’s screen protector will also have similar cutouts for the front-facing camera and in-screen fingerprint reader. Some early rumors had claimed that the screen fingerprint sensor may not work with general screen protectors.

There is a possibility that it could just be a plastic film that comes on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ out of the box to highlight the front camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. The above video also reveals that the AMOLED display of the Galaxy S10+ is curved towards the left and right edges. The side bezels are almost absent while the upper and lower bezels are quite thin.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications, features

Rumors surrounding the Galaxy S10+ have revealed that it will be equipped with 6.4-inch S-AMOLED Infinity-O display, and it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It may come with up to 512GB of internal storage. The Android 9 Pie OS will be available with latest Samsung One UI on the device. It will be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that it will be equipped with features like fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. For photography, it may feature 12-megapixel + 12-megaixel + 16-megapixel triple camera setup and 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie snapper.

It is speculated that there will be a limited edition of the S10+ that will come with ceramic body, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy S10 series will be made official on February 20. It is speculated the Galaxy S10 trio will debut in India on March 6 with a staring price of Rs 75,000.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 11:36 AM IST

