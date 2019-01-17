comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ live photo leaks, shows off ‘punch hole’ dual-lens selfie camera setup
News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ live photo leaks, shows off ‘punch hole’ dual-lens selfie camera setup

News

Samsung will officially launch the S10-series on February 20.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 3:49 PM IST
galaxy s10 launch invite

Image Credit: Samsung

In a little over a month from now (February 20, to be exact), Samsung will unveil its hugely-anticipated Galaxy S10 series of flagship smartphones at an event in San Francisco, CA, United States. The past few months have countless rumors and speculations about the S10 line-up, which is expected to have as many as four smartphones. However, as Samsung’s major launch event draws nearer, even more leaks have started to pop-up.

The latest of such leaks is a live image (via SlashLeaks), which is alleged to be of Samsung Galaxy S10+, the biggest smartphone in the upcoming S10 series. While the image doesn’t reveal any major UI elements (except for on-screen navigation buttons with white background), it does confirm one of the biggest rumored features of the Galaxy S10+ – a dual-lens selfie camera setup.

Image Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

In the image, the Galaxy S10+ is clearly shown with a horizontal, pill-shaped ‘punch hole’ cutout on the top right corner of the display. Underneath the cutout are most likely the two lenses that’ll make up the front-facing camera system of Samsung Galaxy S10+. It’s also worth mentioning that the image shows the smartphone in a flip cover, and was captured when a Samsung employee was using the device while sitting in a vehicle (most probably a bus).

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Lately, leaks and rumors regarding Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series seem to have increased quite a lot. It’s been alleged that the four smartphones in the line-up could be called Galaxy S10 E, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 X (which is expected to come with 5G support).

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10 E

Samsung Galaxy S10 E
Android Pie
Snapdragon 855 chipset
  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen
thumb-img
News
Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite sued yet again for its Orange Justice dance by the mother of ‘Orange Shirt Kid’
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China

Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera

MediaTek refutes rumors about terminating cooperation with Xiaomi's mobile division

HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China

News

Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera
LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

News

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report
Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

News

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड स्मार्टफोन फरवरी के आखिर तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में जनवरी अंत तक होगी लॉन्च!

Sony Xperia XZ4 दुनिया का पहला 21:9 एस्पेक्ट रेश्यो डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन होगा!

PUBG Mobile 2019 टूर्नामेंट जीतने वाली टीम को ओप्पो देगा 1 करोड़ रुपये

रियलमी की 'Realpublic' सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डील्स और ऑफर्स

News

Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
News
Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera
MediaTek refutes rumors about terminating cooperation with Xiaomi's mobile division

News

MediaTek refutes rumors about terminating cooperation with Xiaomi's mobile division
HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones

News

HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones
LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

News

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report