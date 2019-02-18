comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Samsung will reportedly launch a Ceramic Black version of the top-end Galaxy S10+ with 1TB of native storage and 12GB of RAM.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 1:27 PM IST
galaxy s10 launch invite

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung will unveil its flagship Galaxy S10+ smartphone alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e on February 20 in San Francisco. New information regarding the price of the top-end Galaxy S10 variant has leaked online, joining the long trail of constant leaks. The company will reportedly launch a Ceramic Black version of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 1TB of native storage and 12GB of RAM.

The leaked price details suggest that the upcoming flagship would cost a fortune, which seems to be bad news for Samsung fans waiting for the flagship. According to an image by Evan Blass, the Ceramic Black version of the Galaxy S10+ could cost you ¥10,000 (approximately Rs 105,424) for the 1TB/12GB configuration, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant could carry a price tag of ¥9,000 (approximately Rs 94,924). Samsung would reportedly offer the Galaxy S10+ in Carbon black, Yu Yubai, Glass green, Ceramic black and Ceramic white color variants.

At the moment, there is no information on the price tag of the non-ceramic versions. Furthermore, the non-ceramic versions won’t be available in the top-end variant, including 12GB RAM/1TB, but it is said to come in 8GB/128GB configuration and 8GB/512GB variant. As for the specifications, the device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset or Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9820 SoC, depending on the market.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

The Galaxy S10+ is said to offer a fancy punch-hole dual front cameras, while other variants will offer a single selfie camera. The handset will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and support reverse wireless charging, reports suggests. It could pack a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup. It will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The company is expected to unveil a bunch of accessories as well, including Galaxy Buds earbuds, Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch, and Galaxy Fit.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 1:27 PM IST

