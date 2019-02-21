comscore
News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India pre-orders start tomorrow on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart from tomorrow 10:00AM.

  Published: February 21, 2019 3:19 PM IST
The all-new Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones will be up for pre-order on Flipkart starting tomorrow 10:00AM. The e-commerce website has put up the listing page revealing the information. While it only says S10 for now, we are expecting all three S10 family smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10e – to be made available for pre-orders on Flipkart.

Samsung has listed all three Galaxy S10 series phones on its India e-store as well, but the pre-order or sale information isn’t disclosed yet. So far, the company has only revealed global prices of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. We are yet to receive information on its India pricing.

The South Korean electronics major is celebrating its 10 year anniversary of the Galaxy S smartphones this year, so it is possible that customers might get attractive pre-order offers as well. It is likely that Samsung will start selling Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e simultaneously on March 8 in India with the global release.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Specifications and features

The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. Just like the S10e, the Galaxy S10 is also powered by the same chipset, and will be offered in two variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. Up front is the same 10-megapixel sensor as the Galaxy 10e for selfies and video calling.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Specifications and features

The Galaxy S10+ comes with a larger 6.3-inch QHD+ display with pixel density of 522ppi. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Up front, you get dual camera setup with one being the 10-megapixel sensor, and the other, being an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging, wireless fast charging, reverse charging features. Lastly, the smartphone will be offered in 3 variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage. There will also be a 12GB RAM with 1TB storage model in luxurious ceramic White or Black color.

Other common features on the S10-series smartphones include super slow motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness, and Dolby ATMOS audio support. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

  Published Date: February 21, 2019 3:19 PM IST

