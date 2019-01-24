comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10+ to boast ultrasonic fingerprint with wide active area, 4,100mAh battery with reverse charging

Samsung could be the first to debut the ultrasonic fingerprint reader as no other smartphone has it yet.

  Published: January 24, 2019 9:11 AM IST
We’re almost at the end of January, and Samsung has already released its official debut date for its next-gen Galaxy S series that will be held next month. It is around this time that the flood of leaks opens up, and a lot of info is leaked online. While a live image of the Galaxy S10+ did leak a few days back, a new post by well-known tipster IceUniverse today gives us an idea about some of the key Galaxy S10+ specs.

As per his latest post, the tipster says that Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint reader will also have a very wide active area. In fact so wide that the company might have to take measures to avoid accidental unlocking. Now, this is great news as even optical sensors are now being developed with a similar implementation, and we reported last week about Xiaomi’s demo of a better optical sensor with a wide active area. However, where Samsung’s implementation could stand out is accuracy.

Furthermore, the tipster asked his followers on Weibo whether a 4,100mAh battery will suffice for the Galaxy S10+ hinting that this is what we could end up seeing inside the most premium Galaxy S series device. A previous leak hinted at a battery-sharing feature similar to the one on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Also, the handset will have a 7.8mm thickness in spite of that big battery, which if true is impressive craftsmanship from Samsung.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

A lot about the Galaxy S10 series is now known, as is usually the case, in the run-up to the launch event. The launch takes place on February 20 where Samsung is also believed to be showing off a consumer-ready foldable phone.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 9:11 AM IST

