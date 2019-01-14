Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far

2019 is here, and now all eyes on MWC 2019 where OEMs will be launching their flagship smartphones of the year. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is undoubtedly the highly anticipated smartphone this year, and the company has officially revealed that it will be unveiling the device at a separate event before MWC. As many as five different models of the smartphone are expected to be unveiled. Here’s a look at everything we know about the Galaxy S10 so far.

Samsung Galaxy S10 event date, time, live stream

Samsung is hosting the unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco. The event will take place in the iconic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and will kick off at 11:00AM PT, which is 12:30AM in India on February 21. Samsung will also be live streaming the event, so you will be able to watch it from your home or office, or on the go.

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumored specifications

Display

In 2018, we saw notches becoming the hottest trend, even though it continues to divide opinions. Samsung found a solution with in-display camera, which it refers to as Infinity O, whereas others call it punch hole. Basically, you have a small circular cut out in the display for the front camera, giving you more screen space. What’s more, the ambient light and proximity sensors are hidden below the display.

Samsung is expected to unveil five different variants – one will be the Galaxy S10 E (rumored as Galaxy S10 Lite). As per rumors, it will come with a 5.8-inch flat display, but if the latest leaked photo is to be believed, then the smartphone could come with a dual curved edge display. The second is expected to be a regular Galaxy S10 model with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the third could be a Galaxy S10+ model with a 6.4-inch display.

Samsung is also expected to launch a Galaxy S10 Plus 5G variant, and a Galaxy F foldable device with Infinity Flex display. It will be the anniversary special edition device to celebrate 10 years of the Galaxy S-series.

Chipset

Qualcomm has unveiled its 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC in December at the launch event in Hawaii. The Galaxy S10-series in the US and other select markets will be powered by the Qualcomm chipset. In other markets like India, the smartphone will be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9820 SoC which is made on 8nm process. Now, it remains to be seen how much of a performance difference we will see between the two chipsets, considering both are built on different nodes.

Storage and RAM

The Galaxy S9-series came with base storage of 64GB, whereas the Galaxy Note 9 started at 128GB. There have been conflicting reports claiming that the Galaxy S10 E model will come with 64GB storage with 4GB RAM, whereas some reported indicated that it will come with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. We will have to wait until the official launch to see the amount of storage Samsung will bundle on the phone.

he Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and other smartphones could be offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage, with 6GB / 8GB RAM options. A microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB will also likely be in tow. One of the previous leaks also hinted that it could come with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Cameras

The camera has always been a highlight of Galaxy smartphones, and this year won’t be any different. Samsung’s upper mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a triple rear camera, and the same could continue with the new Galaxy S10-series as well. Based on the leaks, the Galaxy S10 E will reportedly come with a single front camera, and dual cameras at the back.

The Galaxy S10 will most likely include a single front camera and triple rear cameras, whereas the Galaxy S10+ could feature dual front cameras and triple rear cameras. There is no word on the camera resolution, but leaks point to one standard lens, one ultra-wide-angle lens and the third, a TOF 3D sensor, at least on the plus model. Just like Google’s Night Sight, Samsung is also expected to include a “Bright Night” feature that will let you capture better, brighter photos in low light using a long exposure.

Battery and charging

Talking about battery, the Galaxy S10 E is expected to come with 3,100mAh battery, the regular Galaxy S10 could come with a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S10+ could pack a 4,000mAh battery. All three smartphones are expected to come with faster-charging feature compared to the existing smartphones, along with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, just like we have seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Connectivity

The usual set of connectivity options are expected on the Galaxy S10-series, which includes dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ad, and Bluetooth 5.0. For charging and data transfer, the smartphones will continue with a USB Type-C port. And while some reports hinted that the Galaxy S10 could drop the 3.5mm headphone jack, Samsung is likely to retain the socket. Lastly, Samsung is also expected to release a special 5G variant, which will be sold in the US and South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features

Water and dust resistance

Samsung introduced water and dust resistance feature on the Galaxy S5. The company dropped it for the Galaxy S6, but then brought it back with the Galaxy S7, and has continued the same till the Galaxy S9. The Galaxy S10 series is also set to get IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Security

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 featured iris scanner for security, but the same isn’t expected on the Galaxy S10 models. Instead, the company may rely on advanced facial recognition feature. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are also set to get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy S10 E (Lite) would rely on a physical fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Software

Samsung has already revealed the One UI update for its modern smartphones with tall display. Based on Android Pie, the One UI update is already being rolled out to Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ users. The new Galaxy S10-series will run Android Pie with One UI skin on top, right out of the box. Now, while Android features such as Digital Wellbeing are missing from the update, we expect the feature support when the new Galaxy S10 goes official.

DeX

DeX has been one of the most underrated features on Samsung flagship smartphones. It lets you use a Type-C to HDMI cable to connect your smartphone to a TV and transform it into a desktop. You can then connect Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to it to get a PC like experience. The feature is also expected on the Galaxy S10-series, with support for even more apps than the ones currently supported.

Bixby

Samsung introduced Bixby, its AI-based personal voice assistant, with the launch of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. However, the voice functionality was only enabled after the launch of Galaxy Note 8. With the Galaxy Note 9, the company introduced Bixby 2.0, which was expected to be better. However, in reality, it is marred by a lot of bugs, where even calling the hot word “Hey Bixby” multiple times doesn’t invoke the assistant. We hope Samsung fixes its voice assistant in the upcoming smartphones with the new update.

Galaxy S10 expected price in India

A major tech retailer from UK tipping pricing of the upcoming Galaxy S10 models. The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 E could be offered at £669 (approximately Rs 60,000). The regular curved 6.1-inch display model is tipped to go got £799 (approximately Rs 72,000) for 128GB variant, and £999 (approximately Rs 90,000) for 512GB model. Coming to the Galaxy S10 Plus, the report notes that there’ll be a starting 128GB version for £899 (approximately Rs 60,000), the 512GB version will retail in UK for £1,099 (approximately Rs 99,000), while the 1 TB storage option would cost £1,399 (approximately Rs 126,000).