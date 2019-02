Leading smartphone maker Samsung has finally revealed the official launch date for its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series for the Indian market. According to the company, the device is set to make its debut in India on March 6 at a launch event in New Delhi at 12 noon. This comes just about a week after the company revealed the S10 lineup to the world at its global announcement and launch event in San Francisco on February 20.

As part of the lineup, the company launched three devices while announcing the fourth one. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10e. The fourth device here is the 5G version of Galaxy S10 but that will not be coming to India any time soon. Users can already pre-book the device in India as the company already revealed the India pricing for its devices along with some launch offers. The smartphone maker also teamed up with telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel to announce attractive EMI offers bundled with plans for people who may not want to pay the entire amount in one go.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e India pricing and launch offers

As previously reported, the base variant of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 73,900, the second variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at Rs 91,900 and the top of the line variant of S10 Plus with 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage is priced at Rs 1,17,900. The base variant of the Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 66,900 and the top end model with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at Rs 84,900.

Moving to S10e, the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 55,900. The company is not launching the second variant of the S10e in the Indian market. As part of pre-booking, the company is offering its latest Galaxy Buds at a discounted rate or Rs 2,999 or the Galaxy Watch at a discounted rate of Rs 9,999. In addition, users making the payment with HDFC credit or debit cards can get Rs 6,000 as cashback while buying the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus and Rs 4,000 as cashback for the Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2K resolution while running on Exynos 9820 SoC with an Octa-core CPU, 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The company has added a triple camera setup on the back of the device with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel resolution sensor with an ultrawide lens. The front of the device comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that relies on ultrasonic technology developed by Qualcomm. Samsung has also added a 3,400mAh battery along with support for fast wired charging at 15W, fast wireless charging at 15W and support for reverse wireless charging at 9W. The device comes with usual connectivity options including, 4G VoLTE enabled dual nano-SIM slots, 3.5mm audio socket, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and Type-C USB port. The device runs on Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI interface out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with somewhat similar specifications expected changes in display size, front camera layout, battery, and the amount of RAM and storage on the top end variant of the device. The company has added a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the front with 2K display along with a dual camera setup for selfies. The dual camera setup comes with a 10-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. The top end variant of the device comes with 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage and all its variants pack a 4,100mAh battery

Galaxy S10e with changes in the display size, rear camera setup, battery and RAM and internal storage when compared to the Galaxy S10. It sports a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and sports a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual aperture and 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The only variant on sale in India comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while running on a 3,100mAh battery. Rest of the specifications remain the same.