Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights; Sale starts March 8, Price, launch offers and more

After global launch on February 20, Samsung is now all set to launch the flagship Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in India today. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi at 12:30PM. Samsung India launch event will see presence of company’s President and CEO of the IT and Mobile Communications Division, DJ Koh. Out of the five devices that Samsung unveiled on the global stage, the company will be launching three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Samsung has already revealed the India pricing of the Galaxy S10 lineup couple of weeks back. The company is scheduled to start shipping pre-orders today.

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S10e with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 55,900, Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, and the top of the line variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 84,900. Moving to the Galaxy S10+, the base model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM priced at Rs 73,900, the variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 91,900, and top of the line device with 1TB storage and 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 117,900. The devices will be widely available on sale starting March 8, 2019.

As we already know, the pre-ordered devices will start shipping from today, and the sale starts tomorrow March 8. Galaxy S10e starts at Rs 55,900. The S10 starts at Rs 66,990 and S10+ at Rs 73,900

Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphones will separately retail for Rs 9,990

Mohandeep Singh is now on stage for the final pricing announcement Samsung is also launching Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit wearables in India Galaxy Buds come with wireless charging case These are 30% smaller than previous Galaxy Icon earbuds Here comes the wireless Galaxy Buds, these come with sound by AKG Vivek Joshua, Product Manager, Samsung India is now on stage to talk about more from Samsung Wireless charging feature ‘Wireless Powershare’ on demo now S10 comes with world’s first Wi-Fi 6 support As we know, Galaxy S10+ will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage with additional microSD card support of 512GB, making it 1.5TB storage in total Galaxy S10 comes with Instagram feature in camera Now, Mohandeep Singh is talking about S10, S10+ camera in detail 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens + 12-megapixel sensor with dual aperture and OIS support + 16-megapixel sensor with ultra wide lens S10 and S10+ come with a triple camera setup S10 comes with world’s first ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, it identifies fake fingerprint whether its 2D or 3D S10 emits 42% less blue light, prevents your eyes better Galaxy S10+ supports HDR 10 and 100% color volume Singh says pre-booking in India for S10 is twice than it were for S9 Mohandeep Singh, SVP, Samsung India will be taking the proceedings further First up, Koh is unveiling Galaxy S10+ and its time for some video presentation Koh is talking about history and innovations of Galaxy S series And the event has started, and DJ Koh is on stage to start the proceedings Samsung’s President and CEO, DJ Koh will be present at the event in New Delhi today. We are hoping some exciting announcements for India from Koh. Stay tuned for updates. We will be bringing you live updates from the event in some time from now Welcome to the live blog of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch