Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights; Sale starts March 8, Price, launch offers and more

Samsung has also launched Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit wearables for Indian market today.

  • Updated: March 6, 2019 1:29 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 series

After global launch on February 20, Samsung is now all set to launch the flagship Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in India today. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi at 12:30PM. Samsung India launch event will see presence of company’s President and CEO of the IT and Mobile Communications Division, DJ Koh. Out of the five devices that Samsung unveiled on the global stage, the company will be launching three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Samsung has already revealed the India pricing of the Galaxy S10 lineup couple of weeks back. The company is scheduled to start shipping pre-orders today.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S10e with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 55,900, Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, and the top of the line variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 84,900. Moving to the Galaxy S10+, the base model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM priced at Rs 73,900, the variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 91,900, and top of the line device with 1TB storage and 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 117,900. The devices will be widely available on sale starting March 8, 2019.

We will be bringing you all the announcements from the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event. Follow this space for all the real-time updates.

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:23 pm

That’s it from Samsung India Galaxy S10 family smartphones launch. Thankyou for joining us on this live blog.

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:22 pm

You should check out our launch post on BGR.in for more offers and details about these Samsung devices

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:21 pm

Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphones will separately retail for Rs 9,990

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:19 pm

As we already know, the pre-ordered devices will start shipping from today, and the sale starts tomorrow March 8.

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:18 pm

Galaxy S10e starts at Rs 55,900. The S10 starts at Rs 66,990 and S10+ at Rs 73,900

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:17 pm

Mohandeep Singh is now on stage for the final pricing announcement

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:10 pm

Samsung is also launching Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit wearables in India

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:09 pm

Galaxy Buds come with wireless charging case

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:09 pm

These are 30% smaller than previous Galaxy Icon earbuds

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:08 pm

Here comes the wireless Galaxy Buds, these come with sound by AKG

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:07 pm

Vivek Joshua, Product Manager, Samsung India is now on stage to talk about more from Samsung

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:06 pm

Wireless charging feature ‘Wireless Powershare’ on demo now

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:03 pm

S10 comes with world’s first Wi-Fi 6 support

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:03 pm

As we know, Galaxy S10+ will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage with additional microSD card support of 512GB, making it 1.5TB storage in total

Hitesh Arora March 6, 20191:01 pm

Galaxy S10 comes with Instagram feature in camera

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:58 pm

Now, Mohandeep Singh is talking about S10, S10+ camera in detail

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:53 pm

12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens + 12-megapixel sensor with dual aperture and OIS support + 16-megapixel sensor with ultra wide lens

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:53 pm

S10 and S10+ come with a triple camera setup

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:49 pm

S10 comes with world’s first ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, it identifies fake fingerprint whether its 2D or 3D

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:47 pm

S10 emits 42% less blue light, prevents your eyes better

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:47 pm

Galaxy S10+ supports HDR 10 and 100% color volume

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:46 pm

Singh says pre-booking in India for S10 is twice than it were for S9

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:45 pm

Mohandeep Singh, SVP, Samsung India will be taking the proceedings further

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:44 pm

First up, Koh is unveiling Galaxy S10+ and its time for some video presentation

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:35 pm

Koh is talking about history and innovations of Galaxy S series

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:33 pm

And the event has started, and DJ Koh is on stage to start the proceedings

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:24 pm

Samsung’s President and CEO, DJ Koh will be present at the event in New Delhi today. We are hoping some exciting announcements for India from Koh. Stay tuned for updates.

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:08 pm

We will be bringing you live updates from the event in some time from now

Hitesh Arora March 6, 201912:08 pm

Welcome to the live blog of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

55900

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: March 6, 2019 12:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 6, 2019 1:29 PM IST

