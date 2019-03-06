Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights; Sale starts March 8, Price, launch offers and more

After global launch on February 20, Samsung is now all set to launch the flagship Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in India today. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi at 12:30PM. Samsung India launch event will see presence of company’s President and CEO of the IT and Mobile Communications Division, DJ Koh. Out of the five devices that Samsung unveiled on the global stage, the company will be launching three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e.
Samsung has already revealed the India pricing of the Galaxy S10 lineup couple of weeks back. The company is scheduled to start shipping pre-orders today.
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup price in India
The Samsung Galaxy S10e with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 55,900, Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, and the top of the line variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 84,900. Moving to the Galaxy S10+, the base model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM priced at Rs 73,900, the variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 91,900, and top of the line device with 1TB storage and 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 117,900. The devices will be widely available on sale starting March 8, 2019.
We will be bringing you all the announcements from the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event. Follow this space for all the real-time updates.
That’s it from Samsung India Galaxy S10 family smartphones launch. Thankyou for joining us on this live blog.