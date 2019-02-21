Samsung Galaxy S10-series with Infinity O display, up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage unveiled: Specifications, features

Putting all rumors to bed, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S10-series smartphones at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. This year, the company is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Galaxy S-series. This time around, Samsung has unveiled four models – the affordable Galaxy S10e, the standard Galaxy S10, the premium Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G. As usual, the new smartphones are powered by the latest chipset, come with more RAM and storage, more cameras, and bigger batteries among other tricks.

The smartphones will go on pre-order starting February 21 and sale begins sometime in March. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ will get free Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S10 series.



Samsung Galaxy S10e: Specifications and features

Starting with the budget Galaxy S10e, the smartphone comes with a flat 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen has a pixel density of 438ppi, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Indian variants will be powered by Exynos 9820 SoC.

In the photography department, you get dual cameras at the back – one is a 12-megapixel sensor with dual pixel auto-focus, f/1.5 aperture and support for OIS. The second is a 16-megapixel sensor featuring f/2.2 aperture with ultra-wide angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. Up front is a 10-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture for selfies and video calling. It can also record 4K videos, which is first in class feature. To keep things ticking, there is a 3,100mAh battery with wireless charging, reverse wireless charging and fast charging feature over USB Type-C port. Samsung has also included a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded inside the power button.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Specifications and features

Moving on, the regular Galaxy S10 comes with a slightly larger 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. Just like the S10e, the Galaxy S10 is also powered by the same chipset, and will be offered in two variants – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Taking about optics, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. Up front is the same 10-megapixel sensor as the Galaxy 10e for selfies and video calling.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.



Samsung Galaxy S10+: Specifications and features

Now, coming to the premium Galaxy S10+, it nearly comes with the same features as the Galaxy S10, with a few key differences. For instance, the rear camera setup is the same, and it also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. What changes are the screen size, battery, and front camera setup. Also, the memory and storage variants get more options.

The Galaxy S10+ comes with a larger 6.3-inch QHD+ display with pixel density of 522ppi. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Up front, you get dual camera setup with one being the 10-megapixel sensor, and the other, being an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging, wireless fast charging, reverse charging features.

Lastly, the smartphone will be offered in 3 variants – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage. There will also be a 12GB RAM with 1TB storage model in luxurious ceramic White or Black color.

Other common features on the S10-series smartphones include super slow motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness, and Dolby Atmos audio support. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.



Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: Specifications and features

Countries like South Korea, USA and some European countries like London will be getting a special 5G variant of the Galaxy S10, and the company is simply calling it Galaxy S10 5G. The design and features are the same as the Galaxy S10+, with a few key differences. Firstly, it comes with a 6.7-inch display, the biggest on any Samsung Galaxy flagship. Secondly, it will feature four cameras at the back, where the fourth will be a ToF sensor. Thirdly, it will come with a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Rest of the specifications will be the same as the Galaxy S10+.

Disclaimer: The writer is in San Francisco to cover the Galaxy S10 launch event on Samsung’s invite. Samsung took care of his travel and accommodation