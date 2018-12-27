Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera may have the same swipe gestures as Galaxy A8s

Samsung recently showed off its brand new Infinity-O display with the Galaxy A8s, featuring a camera hole at the top left corner of the screen for shooting selfies. But, since this technology is China-exclusive, the South Korean giant is expected to unveil an identical display technology with the Galaxy S10, sporting an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD display. The Galaxy S10 will apparently be the first smartphone to bring the Infinity-O display to the masses globally.

Now, a few reports suggest that the new animations or tricks that comes with the selfie camera effects of the Galaxy A8s will also make its way to the Galaxy S10. Ordinarily, when your screen is locked, you get a camera icon at the bottom right of the screen, which launches the shooter when your device is locked. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy A8s doesn’t offer a camera icon and instead, one can launch the camera app by just swiping down the front camera hole, Sammobile reports. We could witness the same feature or animation on the Galaxy S10 as well when it launches next year.

Further backing the earlier rumors from a Twitter-based leakster UniverseIce, the report asserts that the camera ring gets illuminated when the camera is on, or you switch between different camera modes or when the camera is recognizing a face.

However, these are all just rumors and it remains to be seen if Samsung leverages the same platform or is secretly preparing something else behind the curtains. Besides, rumors are rife that the Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite could feature a single camera, while the Galaxy S10+ could house two screen holes.