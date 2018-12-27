comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera may have the same swipe gestures as Galaxy A8s
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera may have the same swipe gestures as Galaxy A8s

News

The Galaxy S10 will apparently be the first smartphone to bring the Infinity-O display to the masses globally.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 9:49 AM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A8s-concept

Image Credit: Sammobile

Samsung recently showed off its brand new Infinity-O display with the Galaxy A8s, featuring a camera hole at the top left corner of the screen for shooting selfies. But, since this technology is China-exclusive, the South Korean giant is expected to unveil an identical display technology with the Galaxy S10, sporting an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD display. The Galaxy S10 will apparently be the first smartphone to bring the Infinity-O display to the masses globally.

Now, a few reports suggest that the new animations or tricks that comes with the selfie camera effects of the Galaxy A8s will also make its way to the Galaxy S10. Ordinarily, when your screen is locked, you get a camera icon at the bottom right of the screen, which launches the shooter when your device is locked. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy A8s doesn’t offer a camera icon and instead, one can launch the camera app by just swiping down the front camera hole, Sammobile reports. We could witness the same feature or animation on the Galaxy S10 as well when it launches next year.

Further backing the earlier rumors from a Twitter-based leakster UniverseIce, the report asserts that the camera ring gets illuminated when the camera is on, or you switch between different camera modes or when the camera is recognizing a face.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions

However, these are all just rumors and it remains to be seen if Samsung leverages the same platform or is secretly preparing something else behind the curtains. Besides, rumors are rife that the Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite could feature a single camera, while the Galaxy S10+ could house two screen holes.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A8s
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Triple Cameras - 24MP + 10MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 9:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a much-loved feature with new update

Most Popular

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018

Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018

Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer

Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China

Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 8.1 Review

Review

Nokia 8.1 Review
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900

Deals

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications
Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a much-loved feature with new update

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a much-loved feature with new update
Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera may have the same swipe gestures as Galaxy A8s

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera may have the same swipe gestures as Galaxy A8s

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smart 2 को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

दिसंबर की सबसे जबरदस्त स्मार्टफोन डील: नोकिया 7.1 को यहां से खरीदें सस्ती कीमत में

सामने आया OPPO R19 स्मार्टफोन का केस रेंडर, जानें कैसा होगा कैमरा?

Realme का अगला स्मार्टफोन A1 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Geekbench पर स्पॉट हुआ सैमसंग Galaxy M30, फीचर्स का हुआ खुलासा

News

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
News
Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018

News

Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018
Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer

News

Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer
Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China

News

Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China
Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India

News

Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India