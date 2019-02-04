Samsung Galaxy S10-series clears FCC certification; reveals reverse wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6 support and more

Samsung will be taking the wraps off the new Galaxy S10-series smartphones on February 20 at an unpacked event in San Francisco. The company is expected to launch at least five models – the Galaxy S10 E, the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, a 5G variant and a foldable smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy S10-series has cleared the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, which reveals key details about the upcoming Samsung smartphones.

The certification (via GizChina) reveals that the Galaxy S10 will come with the same connectivity options as the Galaxy S9. These include LTE bands, VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5 and MST (for Samsung Pay). However, the FCC listing also shows that the smartphone will support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), which is the newest protocol that supports better range and faster speeds.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC has next-gen Wi-Fi that allows for up to 10Gbps peak download speeds. While that’s good, there is one downside. The fast Wi-Fi won’t be useful unless you also have a supported router.

Additionally, the document has also revealed that the smartphones will come with “Wireless Power Transfer” feature which will support “receiv[ing] or transmit[ting] an AC power signal through magnetic induction (MI) or magnetic resonance (MR).” Essentially, it is nothing but the rumored reverse wireless charging feature, something that we have already seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The Galaxy S10 series is expected to come with an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole front camera, dual rear cameras on the base model, and triple cameras on the top model. The premium variant, Galaxy S10+, is also expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.