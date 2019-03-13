comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

The drop test revealed that after one face-down drop, the cheaper Galaxy S10e was unusable like the iPhone X.

  • Updated: March 13, 2019 11:22 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review back

Last month, Samsung unwrapped its Galaxy S10 series, including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+, with hefty price tags. The flagship devices, which offer the best software and hardware, coupled with a lot of advancements, has failed to survive a drop test conducted by SquareTrade. The three units were compared against Apple’s iPhone X lineup in order to show how the latest Galaxy S series stack up against each other and the iPhone counterparts.

While the Galaxy S10 family passed the bend and scratch test of JerryRigEverything, the drop test video revealed that the Samsung devices are no better than its predecessors. The drop test video shows that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+ were dropped from a height of around 6 feet and landed on a hard concrete surface with shattered front and back glass in their first drop itself.

Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India: Here is how much it costs

Also Read

Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India: Here is how much it costs

The test also revealed that the cheaper Galaxy S10e variant was the least durable among others as its display shattered, screen malfunctioned, and the back camera lens was cracked and became “unusable.” The firm notes that after one face-down drop, the Galaxy S10e was unusable like the iPhone X. The cited source also mentioned in the video that “like the Galaxy S9 phones and iPhone X phones, all Samsung Galaxy S10 models cracked on the first drop, front and back.”

Unlike Galaxy S10e, the Samsung Galaxy S10 seems to have performed well in the test as the device remained functional despite suffering from heavy damages both in terms of the first face-down and back-down drops. The same is the case with the Galaxy S10+. The company also mentioned that the Galaxy S10 “survived even better than the mighty iPhone XS Max.”

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

55900

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 16MP
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 10:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 13, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 next sale on March 19
News
Realme 3 next sale on March 19
Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

News

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup

News

Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup

Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

News

Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu

Realme 3 next sale on March 19

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max
Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

News

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved
Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

News

Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से एक दिन पहले हुवावे Nova 4e के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, सामने आई ये जानकारियां

Xiaomi ने Redmi 7 को किया टीज, 15 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

Jivi Mobiles ने Xtreme सीरीज में लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lava 34 Super फीचर फोन 1,799 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Redmi Note 7 Pro की पहली सेल आज, जानें क्या हैं इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां और कीमत

News

Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat
News
Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat
Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu

News

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu
Realme 3 next sale on March 19

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 19
Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max
Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

News

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved