Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

Last month, Samsung unwrapped its Galaxy S10 series, including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+, with hefty price tags. The flagship devices, which offer the best software and hardware, coupled with a lot of advancements, has failed to survive a drop test conducted by SquareTrade. The three units were compared against Apple’s iPhone X lineup in order to show how the latest Galaxy S series stack up against each other and the iPhone counterparts.

While the Galaxy S10 family passed the bend and scratch test of JerryRigEverything, the drop test video revealed that the Samsung devices are no better than its predecessors. The drop test video shows that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+ were dropped from a height of around 6 feet and landed on a hard concrete surface with shattered front and back glass in their first drop itself.

The test also revealed that the cheaper Galaxy S10e variant was the least durable among others as its display shattered, screen malfunctioned, and the back camera lens was cracked and became “unusable.” The firm notes that after one face-down drop, the Galaxy S10e was unusable like the iPhone X. The cited source also mentioned in the video that “like the Galaxy S9 phones and iPhone X phones, all Samsung Galaxy S10 models cracked on the first drop, front and back.”

Unlike Galaxy S10e, the Samsung Galaxy S10 seems to have performed well in the test as the device remained functional despite suffering from heavy damages both in terms of the first face-down and back-down drops. The same is the case with the Galaxy S10+. The company also mentioned that the Galaxy S10 “survived even better than the mighty iPhone XS Max.”