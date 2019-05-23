comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update that enhances night mode and live focus

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is getting a new camera update that finally addresses the sloppy behaviour of night mode. Is it enough to take on Google's Night Sight mode on Pixel 3?

  Published: May 23, 2019 7:17 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 series has brought the Korean company back in the game of flagship smartphones. The smartphones have reportedly sold better than its predecessor in major markets and now, Samsung is preparing to boost their prospects further with the release of a new software update. The Korean technology conglomerate is preparing a new update for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ that will significantly enhance the camera performance of these three devices. The new firmware has already made its way to users of Galaxy S10 series in Switzerland and alongside new camera features, the update also brings security patch for the month of May.

The update reportedly focuses on two key areas of photography on the Galaxy S10 series – live focus mode and night mode. At the time of its launch, the Galaxy S10 series featured a bright night mode, which failed to match the levels of Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 3’s Night Sight mode. Now, Samsung is tweaking that mode to ensure that there is lower noise and longer shutter speeds for overall balanced results. The update also allows Galaxy S10 series users to now shoot using the ultra wide angle camera at f/2.2 aperture in night mode.

The second tweak affects the way you click pictures in live focus mode and it is a change in the right direction. The update now let’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ users to choose the telephoto camera to click Live Focus mode pictures. Professional photographers prefer to use a medium focal length of 50mm or 85mm for taking portraits and this option will allow Galaxy S10 users to get closer to their subject while shooting portrait mode pictures in the live focus mode.

According to Sammobile, these new features are already being rolled out to Galaxy S10 series users in Switzerland while those in other markets will have to wait. The US telecom operators, namely Sprint, Verizon and AT&T have started issuing May security patch but are yet to roll out these new camera features. Camera has become the biggest selling point for smartphone buyers around the world and it seems Samsung won’t be conceding to Google or Huawei without giving a fight.

  Published Date: May 23, 2019 7:17 PM IST

