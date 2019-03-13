Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, the latest flagship smartphone series from South Korean smartphone maker comes with impressive triple camera setup. We have already noted in our detailed camera review that the company has somewhat maintained the camera quality on the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup along with the addition to an impressive Ultra-wide camera sensor. Even though it may not be as impressive to beat the Google Pixel 3, it does manage to hold its own against the competition.

The presence of the difference is likely to make some users wish for a Google Camera port for the device. Just weeks after the launch, it looks like the wish has been granted the Google Camera port support is now available for Galaxy S10 series. According to a report by XDA Developers, the new port brings the famed Night Sight, HDR+, Portrait Mode along with support for the ultra-wide lens on the S10. According to the preliminary comparison of the stock Samsung camera on the S10 and the Google Camera port, the port manages to beat Samsung by offering impressive sharpness, dynamic range, and improved colors. There is almost no comparison between the Google Night Sight and the Bright Night mode in the scene optimizer by Samsung as Night Sight offers much better images.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Taking a closer look at the image comparison, it would really boil down to personal preference of colors but the Google Camera port does a better job in more challenging situations. This is quite impressive especially considering that the port is not really official. If you are a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or even S10e user then by this point you may be ready to install the port on your device ready for improved images. However, hold on to that thought since it is likely that most of you may not be able to use the port.

The reason that you may not be able to use the Google Camera port on your device is because it only working on Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup devices that are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and such devices are only available in the United States. So the rest of the world that owns an Exynos-powered Galaxy S10 series device is out of luck. If you are one of the lucky ones what a Snapdragon SoC powered Samsung Galaxy S10 then you can download the latest Google Camera port installation file from developers cstark27 and Arnova8g2.

After downloading and installing the app, users just need to download the config file and then restore them in the camera app. The report used the provided “s10csMar2.xml” configuration file out of the four provided files. It also notes that the quality of future versions of the port and configuration files is likely to improve as developers work on refining the app.