comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why

News

The quality of future versions of the port and configuration files for Samsung Galaxy S10 is likely to improve as developers continue to refine the work.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 10:26 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review back

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, the latest flagship smartphone series from South Korean smartphone maker comes with impressive triple camera setup. We have already noted in our detailed camera review that the company has somewhat maintained the camera quality on the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup along with the addition to an impressive Ultra-wide camera sensor. Even though it may not be as impressive to beat the Google Pixel 3, it does manage to hold its own against the competition.

The presence of the difference is likely to make some users wish for a Google Camera port for the device. Just weeks after the launch, it looks like the wish has been granted the Google Camera port support is now available for Galaxy S10 series. According to a report by XDA Developers, the new port brings the famed Night Sight, HDR+, Portrait Mode along with support for the ultra-wide lens on the S10. According to the preliminary comparison of the stock Samsung camera on the S10 and the Google Camera port, the port manages to beat Samsung by offering impressive sharpness, dynamic range, and improved colors. There is almost no comparison between the Google Night Sight and the Bright Night mode in the scene optimizer by Samsung as Night Sight offers much better images.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Taking a closer look at the image comparison, it would really boil down to personal preference of colors but the Google Camera port does a better job in more challenging situations. This is quite impressive especially considering that the port is not really official. If you are a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or even S10e user then by this point you may be ready to install the port on your device ready for improved images. However, hold on to that thought since it is likely that most of you may not be able to use the port.

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Here are some camera samples we shot on the smartphone

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Here are some camera samples we shot on the smartphone

The reason that you may not be able to use the Google Camera port on your device is because it only working on Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup devices that are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and such devices are only available in the United States. So the rest of the world that owns an Exynos-powered Galaxy S10 series device is out of luck. If you are one of the lucky ones what a Snapdragon SoC powered Samsung Galaxy S10 then you can download the latest Google Camera port installation file from developers cstark27 and Arnova8g2.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

After downloading and installing the app, users just need to download the config file and then restore them in the camera app. The report used the provided “s10csMar2.xml” configuration file out of the four provided files. It also notes that the quality of future versions of the port and configuration files is likely to improve as developers work on refining the app.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710
News
Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710
Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

News

Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

News

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

Google claims to reveal the 'future of gaming' in its latest teaser for GDC 2019

Gaming

Google claims to reveal the 'future of gaming' in its latest teaser for GDC 2019

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710

Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more
Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Compared
Samsung Super6 UHD TV Series launched in India

News

Samsung Super6 UHD TV Series launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Redmi 7 को किया टीज, 15 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

Jivi Mobiles ने Xtreme सीरीज में लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lava 34 Super फीचर फोन 1,799 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Redmi Note 7 Pro की पहली सेल आज, जानें क्या हैं इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां और कीमत

WhatsApp Plus जैसी थर्ड-पार्टी ऐप्स यूज करने वालों का अकाउंट होगा बैन

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings March 2019 security patch and more
Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710

News

Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710
Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked

News

Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked
Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

News

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms