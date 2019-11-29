Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy S10, the flagship smartphone from early this year, is receiving stable version of Android 10. The Galaxy S10 series was the first to receive Android 10 beta from the company. However, the road map shared by Samsung for multiple countries said the stable release will happen next year. Now the Korean company has surprised its customers by pushing out stable version of One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 for the Galaxy S10 series. For those who participated in the beta test, the new build weighs only around 140MB and sports version number G97**XXU3BSKO.

For those who did not participate in the beta program, the stable release of Android 10 is a 2GB download. The update comes with One UI 2.0 and brings key features from Android 10 and December security patch. The update, according to Sammobile, is being rolled out for users in Germany. As with any other software update, the release is being pushed out in a staged manner. You should be getting a notification to get the newest version of One UI 2.0 as soon as the update becomes available for download. You can also manually check for the update from Settings > Software Update.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The road map hinted at Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30 getting Android 10 in January. Now that Galaxy S10 series has already started receiving the update, we might see Note 10 join the update cycle in the coming weeks. The budget and mid-range devices should start getting a taste of Android 10 next year. For those updating to stable release of Android 10 on Galaxy S10 series, it is important to note that the update might still have some bugs.

To recall, Google announced Android 10 as the newest version of its mobile OS in September. The update was released for Google Pixel devices and consequently became available on devices made by Xiaomi, Nokia, OnePlus and others. With Android 10, Google is bringing improved gesture navigation, smarter Google Assistant, updated Smart Reply and native dark mode. All of these features are available on Galaxy devices as part of One UI 2.0 and Samsung has added its own features.

