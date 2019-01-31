comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 series goes into mass production ahead of February 20 launch: Report

Samsung is reportedly producing these Galaxy S10 variants from manufacturing lines in Korea.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Three weeks ahead of the release date, Samsung Galaxy S10 series has entered mass production, says an insider. Samsung said to have kicked off mass production of all three models of the upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship series from January 25, The Investor reported on Wednesday quoting Samsung insider.

These are said to be 4G models of the phone, work on the 5G model will start later on. Samsung is reportedly producing these Galaxy S10 variants from manufacturing lines in Korea. “The 5G Galaxy S10 is still in the pipeline and will start being produced later during the first half,” said the source.

While details about the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have appeared in number of leaks so far, the Samsung insider also reiterated some of the things that one should expected from upcoming devices. According to report, Insider confirmed the existence of multiple cameras and in-display fingerprint technology saying “All three S10 smartphones will house a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen allowing users to identify themselves in a more convenient manner than before.”

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 series will officially launch on February 20 in San Francisco. Samsung has sent out invites for the event, which will kick off at 11:00AM PT (12:30AM IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Samsung is also expected to announce a special 5G variant of the Galaxy S10+, which will likely be sold in the US, South Korea and UK markets, and its first foldable smartphone Galaxy F on February 20.

