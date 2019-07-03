Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Samsung had an overwhelming 12 percent higher sales of the Galaxy 10 series in Q2 than last year’s Galaxy S9 for the same period. According to industry tracker Counterpoint Research, the second quarter sales of Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones reached 16 million units between March and May, which is more 12 percent more sales than the Galaxy S9 series from Q2, 2018.

Not just that, the Galaxy S10+ sales standalone accounted for 42 percent of the flagship series during Q1, 2019. The Galaxy S10 stood second for the company with 32 percent share and the Galaxy S10e with 22 percent share.

Samsung launched four new Galaxy S10 series phones this year – the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy S10e. These were introduced in February, but the S10, S10+ and S10e went on sale from March followed by the Galaxy S10 5G in April.

As per Counterpoint’s industry data (via Yonhap News Agency), the successful sales of Samsung Galaxy S10 series lifted company’s global premium market share this year. During the first quarter, Samsung had a 25 percent market share, up three percentage points from Q1, 2018.

In India, the company claimed a massive jump in the premium smartphone segment in the first quarter of 2019. Samsung’s Mobile Business Director for India said that Galaxy S10 series clocked 68.9 percent market share (by volume) and 65.9 percent (by value) during Q1. Since the smartphones went on sale in March, the March alone data recorded 76.5 percent market share (by volume) and 77 percent (by value) in the over-Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Meanwhile, Samsung has officially confirmed ‘Galaxy Note 10’ launch date for August 7. The company will be hosting ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which is the same venue where it unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 last year. The event will kick off at 4:00PM ET, which will be 1:30AM for India on August 8.