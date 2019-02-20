comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

The three devices that Samsung will unwrap today includes the standard Galaxy S10, the affordable Galaxy S10e and the top-notch Galaxy S10+.

galaxy s10 launch invite

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is undoubtedly the most anticipated smartphone among all the other devices. The company is all set to flaunt its next season of flagship today, ahead of the MWC 2019. Samsung is hosting its grand event in San Francisco, which is slated to begin at 11:00 AM PT, which is 12:30 AM in India on February 21. Those interested in watching the event live can head to Samsung’s official website.

It is expected to launch as many as three different models of the Galaxy S10 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Fold with Infinity Flex display and a 5G-enabled phone. The three devices that Samsung will unwrap today are the standard Galaxy S10, the affordable Galaxy S10e and the top-notch Galaxy S10+. All the handsets are rumored to feature the fancy in-display camera, which the company refers to as Infinity O, whereas other brands call it punch-hole selfie camera.

Expected specifications of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to pack a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, while the Galaxy S10+ could feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. Both the Galaxy S10 and its bigger sibling are expected to be built around either Qualcomm’s 7nm Snapdragon 855 chipset or Samsung’s home-brewed 8nm Exynos 9820 SoC under the hood, depending on the region. The devices will reportedly run on Samsung’s latest One UI interface based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Samsung's prototype 5G smartphone pictured on display at CES 2019

The smartphones could come in 6GB/8GB of RAM options and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage variants. Samsung might also offer a 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage variant, as per a few leaks and rumors. Additionally, an option to expand the internal storage will also be given via microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB. Rumors are rife that both the units would offer a ‘Sound on Display’ technology, which is said to emit audio directly from the OLED display panel. The handsets are likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

Coming to the camera department, the Galaxy S10 will most likely feature a single front camera and three cameras on the rear side, while the Galaxy S10+ could pack two selfie cameras on the front and triple camera setup at the back. At the moment, there is no word on the camera resolution of both the devices. Rumors suggest that on the Galaxy S10+, Samsung will offer one standard lens, one ultra-wide-angle lens and the third, a TOF 3D sensor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC promises 45% performance improvements and faster connectivity

Additionally, the device might also offer a “Bright Night” feature for better low light photography using a long exposure, similar to Google’s Night Sight feature. The regular Galaxy S10 is expected to house a 3,500mAh battery, while the bigger sibling is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery. Both the handsets will support fast charging feature along with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. This also applies to the affordable Galaxy S10e. As for the biometric sensors, both the standard variant and the top-notch variant will get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The affordable version of the Galaxy S10e is expected to sport a 5.8-inch flat display. A few reports suggest that the handset could come with a dual curved edge display. It is likely to offer the same chipset, coupled with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. Some reports pointed that it can be offered in 128GB/4GB configuration as well. The Galaxy S10e would reportedly sport a single front camera, and dual cameras at the back. It is said to house a small 3,100mAh battery under the hood. The cheaper variant would reportedly rely on a physical fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. It will also run Android Pie with One UI skin on top.

Samsung One UI Review: Fast, fluid and intuitive user experience for modern smartphones

Expected price of Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the regular Galaxy S10 could come with a starting price of EUR 799 (approximately Rs 64,466), while the Galaxy S10+ might cost EUR 899 (approximately Rs 72,535). The cheaper Galaxy S10e might be available with a starting price label of EUR 669 (approximately Rs 53,977). Reports claim that the 1TB storage option would cost EUR 1,399 (approximately Rs 1,12,877).

  Published Date: February 20, 2019 1:07 PM IST

