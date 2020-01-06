Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 receiving January 2020 security update

Samsung has started rolling out the latest January 2020 Android security patch to its flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in Germany. As reported by Sammobile, the same update is likely to start rolling out in other markets soon. The January 2020 security update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ first rollout reports had come last week.

It was then noted that the Galaxy Note 10 update carries firmware version N970FXXS1BSLD, and only carries latest January 2020 security patch. Similarly, now the new update for Galaxy S10 comes with software version G97*FXXS3BSL4. The update is currently rolling out to users in Switzerland, but it should be make its way to more countries in the next few days, added report.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series of phones aren’t the first to receive the latest Android security update, a few other smartphones like the Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50, and the tablet Galaxy Tab S5e have already received the January 2020 security patch as well.

Last week, Samsung also shipped stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy Note 9 devices in India. The update carries version N960FXXU4DSLB and weighs only 100MB in size. That said, the update has only been released for India users currently running the latest Android 10 beta.

It was reported that the Galaxy Note 9 users running Android 9 Pie stable firmware will have to wait a little longer. Samsung is likely to roll out the stable version to those devices by the end of January, 2020.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 66900 69999 Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

