Smartphone maker Samsung has finally launched its much anticipated One UI 2.0 Beta program in the Indian market. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series users can enroll for the program to test out the upcoming update. The Galaxy S10 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e devices. Interested users can head to the Samsung Members app to sign up for One UI beta testing. The registration is available in the “Notices” section in the app. In addition, the company has also launched the beta program in France and Poland.

Samsung Galaxy S10 One UI 2.0 Beta update details

As per a report by SamMobile, this marks the start of the second phase for beta testing. One the users have registered, they will start receiving a new update with version G975FXXU3ZSJF. This update will come with the November 2019 Android security patch. The size of the entire package is just below 2GB. In case you don’t get the update notification, you can head to the “Software update” option in the “Settings” app. Here the device will manually check for any pending update. Once you get the update notification, tap on the “Download and Install” option to get started.

However, it is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process. This is because the software update is still Beta and may come with some hidden bugs. The highlight of this upcoming update is the much anticipated Android 10 base.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10+ Price 66900 55900 73900 Chipset Exynos 9820 9820 SoC Exynos 9820 OS Android Pie with One UI Pie Android Pie Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP Same as S10 10MP + 8MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh 4,100mAh

