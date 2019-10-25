comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 One UI 2.0 Beta program launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched in India; details
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched in India; details

News

The Galaxy S10 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e devices. Interested users can head to the Samsung Members app to sign up for One UI beta testing.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 5:31 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review front

Smartphone maker Samsung has finally launched its much anticipated One UI 2.0 Beta program in the Indian market. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series users can enroll for the program to test out the upcoming update. The Galaxy S10 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e devices. Interested users can head to the Samsung Members app to sign up for One UI beta testing. The registration is available in the “Notices” section in the app. In addition, the company has also launched the beta program in France and Poland.

Samsung Galaxy S10 One UI 2.0 Beta update details

As per a report by SamMobile, this marks the start of the second phase for beta testing. One the users have registered, they will start receiving a new update with version G975FXXU3ZSJF. This update will come with the November 2019 Android security patch. The size of the entire package is just below 2GB. In case you don’t get the update notification, you can head to the “Software update” option in the “Settings” app. Here the device will manually check for any pending update. Once you get the update notification, tap on the “Download and Install” option to get started.

Samsung to roll out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update before the end of 2019

Also Read

Samsung to roll out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update before the end of 2019

However, it is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process. This is because the software update is still Beta and may come with some hidden bugs. The highlight of this upcoming update is the much anticipated Android 10 base.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10+
Price 66900 55900 73900
Chipset Exynos 9820 9820 SoC Exynos 9820
OS Android Pie with One UI Pie Android Pie
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP Same as S10 10MP + 8MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh 4,100mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 5:31 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
News
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

News

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Top Products

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019

News

Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019
Diwali offer: Samsung Galaxy S10 series available with up to Rs 18,790 benefits

Deals

Diwali offer: Samsung Galaxy S10 series available with up to Rs 18,790 benefits
Diwali gift guide: Top 50-inch Smart TVs to buy

Top Products

Diwali gift guide: Top 50-inch Smart TVs to buy

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Festive Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: Realme स्मार्टफोन 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदें

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

News

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
News
Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report