Samsung Galaxy S10 series' RAM, storage options surface in a new leak

The flagship line-up from Samsung will be officially unveiled on February 20.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 5:11 PM IST
Image credit: Ben Geskin

There’s no denying that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 series devices are easily the most eagerly anticipated smartphones of 2019. And now that Samsung has officially announced that the line-up will be made official on February 20, the excitement is at an all-time high. The past few months have seen countless leaks and rumors regarding the tenth anniversary Galaxy S smartphones. Now, a little over a month before the official launch, a new leak has surfaced online, giving us an idea of what Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series smartphones might offer in terms of RAM and on-board storage.

The information comes courtesy of a tweet posted by Max Weinbach, a contributor for XDA Developers. According to Weinbach, the entry-level model in the S10 line-up, which has been rumored to be called Galaxy S10 E, will have (at least) 128GB of internal storage, along with 4GB of RAM. Then there’s the standard Galaxy S10, which is expected to come with 128GB/256GB of internal storage, along with (at least) 6GB of RAM. The bigger Galaxy S10+ will offer three options in terms of on-board storage – 128GB/256GB/512GB – paired with up to 8GB of RAM. This will allow the smartphone to better compete against Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far

Lastly, we have the rumored 5G-capable variant of the Galaxy S10+. This model is likely to pack (at least) 8GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. There are also speculations about a top-of-the-line configuration, which will offer up to 12GB of RAM and an insane 1TB of internal storage. Weinbach also notes (albeit with a bit of uncertainty) that Samsung’s massively-hyped foldable smartphone, which is expected to go official alongside the Galaxy S10 line-up, will be available with 512GB/1TB of on-board storage.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

As exciting as all that sounds, none of these RAM/storage configurations have been confirmed in any way by Samsung so far, so it’d be wise to consider them as rumors. In any case, we’ll soon find out what the South Korean technology major has in store for all of us.

  Published Date: January 14, 2019 5:11 PM IST

