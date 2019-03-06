Samsung Galaxy S10-series sale date revealed; cashback, upgrade offers and more

Soon after the global unveiling in February, Samsung announced the India prices for the Galaxy S10-series smartphones, and the formal launch event took place today. While the pricing of the new Galaxy S10 models was already know, the company today revealed details about the official sale date, cashback and upgrade offers.

There are three smartphones in the Galaxy S10-series, which includes the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+, and while the pre-orders had already started, the smartphones will go on sale starting March 8. You will be able to buy it from online as well as offline platforms. Talking about offers, those who pre-ordered the smartphones will be eligible to buy the Galaxy Watch (46mm) for a discounted price of Rs 9,999, usually sold for Rs 29,990. Or, users can also opt for the new Galaxy Buds truly wireless earphones, and get it for just Rs 2,999. They are otherwise priced at Rs 9,999.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Customers using HDFC bank credit or debit card to buy the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ will be able to get a cashback of Rs 6,000, whereas the Galaxy S10e buyers will be able to get a cashback of Rs 4,000, which will be credited in customer account within 90 days of the offer period. Users can also get additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 when they exchange their old smartphone for a new Galaxy S10.

Opting for the Galaxy S10e will give Rs 4,000 additional discount, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ 128GB models will offer additional bonus of Rs 6,000, whereas the 512GB and 1TB variants will get up to Rs 15,000 bonus. Lastly, there are EMIs starting as low as Rs 2,329 on 24 months tenure.

The affordable Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900, whereas the standard Galaxy S10 will be available in two variants – 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 66,900, 512GB variant priced at Rs 84,900. The premium Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, will be offered in three variants with the base model priced at Rs 73,900. The model with 512GB is priced at Rs 91,900, whereas the 1TB storage model with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 117,900.