Samsung Galaxy S10 series: The company may bring 25W charging and handheld Super Night Mode

It looks like Samsung is not done yet after launching its Samsung Galaxy S10 series. More than a month after the company launched its flagship smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, the company is thinking about adding new features to the devices. Considering that the devices have already shipped out, it is obvious that these features don’t really have to do with any new hardware. Instead, according to new information online, the company may improve the charging speed and the camera performance of the devices with upcoming software updates.

However, you may think that we started with “new features” and then gradually moved to “software updates” and improvements to the device. Well, according to the information by the leaker “Ice universe”, Samsung is thinking about unlocking the 25W fast charging support in the Samsung Galaxy S10. In addition to this, the company is also considering developing a “handheld super night mode” for all the devices that are part of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. This information was initially revealed by the President of Samsung Greater China in a conference.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung even “considering” to do both these things is massive because this will increase the speed of charging on many devices after they have made the purchased their Galaxy S10 and then become habitual of that slightly slow charging speed. And the primary thing to note here is that this means that Samsung may develop a proper night mode while taking on the Night Sight mode by Google and the Night Mode that Huawei packs in its flagship devices.

As part of the information, the President for the company did not confirm if it was final but it was enough for us to get excited. The primary reason for this is because it is rare for smartphone giants like Samsung to actually do something like unlocking a feature after the device goes on sale. There is no timeline on when we can expect the increased charging speeds and the night mode but it is likely to be months before both the things are properly developed.