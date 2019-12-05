comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 update: Latest India price, specs, review | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S10 series users in India get Android 10 update: Here’s everything that’s new

Android 10 update is rolling out to all three Samsung devices – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The OTA updates are rolling in phases and should reach everyone in the coming days.

samsung-galaxy-s10-bgr-7

In what comes as a surprise move, Samsung is rolling out the latest Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series. The company had earlier promised to start the roll out in January. Now, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e are receiving Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update. Read on to find out everything on the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 update.

Samsung Galaxy S10 update details

As mentioned, the Android 10 update is rolling out to three Samsung devices – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The updates are close to 2GB in size, and come with build numbers G970FXXU3BSKO, G970FOXM3BSKO, and G970FXXU3BSKL.

In addition to getting Android 10, the devices also get the latest December 2019 Android security patch. Needless to say, you also get all the goodies from the latest OS. These include, dark mode, updated icons, new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support.

One can now enable one-handed mode by double-tapping the home button or swiping down from the center of the screen. The camera app gets the ability to edit shooting modes. There is now a new trash feature for the Contacts app. This lets you recover deleted contacts up to 15 days, before they are permanently removed. A similar feature is now available on the My Files app as well.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10+
Price 66900 55900 73900
Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 SoC Exynos 9820
OS Android 10 One UI 2.0 Android 10 One UI 2.0 Android 10 One UI 2.0
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP 10MP + 8MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh 4,100mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: December 5, 2019 9:38 AM IST

