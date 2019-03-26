comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

The bug is reportedly affecting the Exynos-powered versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 only.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 11:15 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 first impressions

Over the past couple of weeks, many Samsung Galaxy S10 user have had complained about faster battery drainage issue in their phones. Reportedly, a number of bugs affected battery life in these Galaxy S10 devices. First, it started off with so-called “proximity sensor bug,” which caused the phone to mistakenly turn on its screen while in a pocket or a bag.

While Samsung didn’t fix it the reported bug right away, users themselves found a temporary solution to the problem. The current workaround for “proximity sensor bug” is to disable the “Lift to Wake” and “Tap to Wake” functions on the Galaxy S10. It appears, the Galaxy S10 confuses accidental presses or random motion which triggers “Lift to Wake” and “Tap to Wake” resulting in more battery consumption.

Samsung Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras unveiled

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras unveiled

Now there’s another bug causing even faster battery drain, which is arguably more worrisome. As per XDA (via PhoneArena), this bug is only affecting the Exynos-powered versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10. After several tests, it’s been found that VoIP calls triggers a bug in the Exynos version of the Galaxy S10 that prevents the phone from entering deep sleep when idle.

Reportedly, the bug only gets triggered after making or receiving VoIP calls even including voice messages from apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, Facebook Messenger, and more. It is noted that this bug also gets triggered by an issue with the proximity sensor and which prevents the phone from entering deep sleep.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The only solution or the temporary workaround to the current problem is to restart your Galaxy S10 after every VoIP call. User who do not use VoIP calls have had much better battery life in real life on their S10 than those who do. It is also been reported that making and receiving regular phone calls does not trigger this bug.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
News
Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Gaming

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report
Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

News

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list
Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Apple TV Plus: नेटफ्लिक्स और अमेजन प्राइम को टक्कर देने के लिए जल्द आएगी एप्पल की यह वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस

Huawei आज लॉन्च करेगी P30 और P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 900 रुपये का कैशबैक

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Realme 3 की सेल, ऐसे पाएं 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Apple Card: एप्पल ने इन बेनिफिट्स के साथ पेश किया क्रेडिट कार्ड, स्मार्टफोन से होगा ऑपरेट

News

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
News
Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

News

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report
Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

News

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list
Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today