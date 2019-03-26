Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

Over the past couple of weeks, many Samsung Galaxy S10 user have had complained about faster battery drainage issue in their phones. Reportedly, a number of bugs affected battery life in these Galaxy S10 devices. First, it started off with so-called “proximity sensor bug,” which caused the phone to mistakenly turn on its screen while in a pocket or a bag.

While Samsung didn’t fix it the reported bug right away, users themselves found a temporary solution to the problem. The current workaround for “proximity sensor bug” is to disable the “Lift to Wake” and “Tap to Wake” functions on the Galaxy S10. It appears, the Galaxy S10 confuses accidental presses or random motion which triggers “Lift to Wake” and “Tap to Wake” resulting in more battery consumption.

Now there’s another bug causing even faster battery drain, which is arguably more worrisome. As per XDA (via PhoneArena), this bug is only affecting the Exynos-powered versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10. After several tests, it’s been found that VoIP calls triggers a bug in the Exynos version of the Galaxy S10 that prevents the phone from entering deep sleep when idle.

Reportedly, the bug only gets triggered after making or receiving VoIP calls even including voice messages from apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, Facebook Messenger, and more. It is noted that this bug also gets triggered by an issue with the proximity sensor and which prevents the phone from entering deep sleep.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The only solution or the temporary workaround to the current problem is to restart your Galaxy S10 after every VoIP call. User who do not use VoIP calls have had much better battery life in real life on their S10 than those who do. It is also been reported that making and receiving regular phone calls does not trigger this bug.