Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ users. It addresses an issue with in-display fingerprint scanner that users had been complaining for some time, and it is now faster in unlocking.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 1:52 PM IST
The new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ flagship smartphones from Samsung have a lot going for them. They are feature packed with triple rear cameras, punch-hole selfie camera, top of the line chipset, more RAM and storage. Both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are also Samsung’s first smartphones to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. And while users complained about them being slow, Samsung is addressing those issues with the new software update.

The update for the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is rolling out as an OTA via the Samsung App Store. Roughly 7MB in size, the update improves the speed and accuracy of the fingerprint reader. SamMobile reported that the update is rolling out in Germany, Poland, Netherlands and the UK, but we have also got the update in India on our Galaxy S10+. After using the sensor to unlock after the update, we can confirm that it is definitely faster and more responsive than before.

Recently, there were reports that Samsung Galaxy S10’s fingerprint scanner was fooled by a 3D fingerprint, it remains to be seen if the update addresses that issue. Recently a Samsung executive also hinted that the Galaxy S10-series update will bring two key features – 25W fast charging support and handheld Super Night Mode, but the current update does not bring any of those features.

The Galaxy S10 comes with 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 512GB storage. The models are priced at Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively. The Galaxy S10+, the most premium model, comes in three storage variants but the e-commerce players seem to be offering only the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB or 512GB storage variant. The 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,900 while the 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 91,900.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ sport a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED displays, and they are both powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 SoC coupled. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ feature triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

The Galaxy S10 has a single 10-megapixel selfie camera while the Galaxy S10+ sports dual 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ house 3,400mAh and 4,100mAh batteries, respectively, and they run Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9 Pie.

  Published Date: April 12, 2019 1:52 PM IST

