Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

Samsung is said to launch its next generation of Galaxy S-series at its Unpacked event in February 2019, before the MWC in Barcelona.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 12:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 has been in the rumor mill for a quite some time now, and fresh speculation is swirling online. The most anticipated smartphone of the season was reportedly spotted on a subway in South Korea.

First reported by Wccftech, the site asserts that the leaked image is allegedly the Galaxy S10 as the image shows a smartphone with very thin bezels, and a cutout for the front-facing camera at the top right corner in form of a black circle, witnessed in other Galaxy S10 leaks and renders. The site states that “the person who took this photograph believes that this black circle is indeed the camera cutout, and uses this fact to reason that this smartphone is the Galaxy S10.”

The website doesn’t uncover much of details; however, the dimensions of the smartphones recently surfaced on the web. The Galaxy S10 could come with a height of 148.9mm and width of 70.9mm, whereas, the Galaxy S10+ could be offered in a larger 157.7mm of height and 75mm of width. If rumors are to be believed, one would witness the presence of a holographic technology on the next generation flagships to project 3D images.

Previous rumors indicate that the Galaxy S10 would feature a single selfie camera, and a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, will reportedly sport a dual selfie camera setup, and three cameras at the back. However, initially, the Galaxy S10+ was rumored to come with a quad rear camera setup.

Besides, there is a possibility that the South Korean giant might showcase a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 with quad camera setup for the special edition. Samsung is said to launch its next generation of Galaxy S-series at its Unpacked event in February 2019, before the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. Also, the most inferior Galaxy S10 Lite might also be launched alongside the next season of Galaxy S-series.

