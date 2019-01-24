comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 tipped to feature reverse wireless charging like Huawei Mate 20 Pro

A leaked image shows a remote control that reveals the feature.

  Published: January 24, 2019 9:25 AM IST
Samsung could bring reverse wireless charging in its upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship smartphones on February 20. The South Korean company seems to have drawn inspiration from the Chinese competitor Huawei to include reverse wireless charging similar to the one popularized by Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

According to an alleged image taken in demo presentation area of Galaxy S10 by a dutch website Techtastic, the company appears to have included reverse wireless charging in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10. The leaked image shows a remote control that should animate a presentation of the smartphone. One can see five buttons on the remote including the last button for dedicated presentation key for reverse wireless charging. Other buttons appears to be for the screen, the fingerprint reader and the triple camera presentations.

It is very much possible that Samsung includes the feature in its Galaxy S10 devices considering it’ll be company’s 10th anniversary edition flagship smartphones, but what is not clear is that, whether or not company will go for Qi wireless technology like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Image: Techtastic

Samsung has been offering normal wireless charging in its flagship smartphones, and the reverse wireless charging could be a step up from it. The efficiency of in reverse wireless charging is very important. While Mate 20 Pro does support the feature, it can’t be considered as the perfect implementation because of energy loss.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 series will officially launch on February 20 in San Francisco. The event will kick off at 11:00AM PT (12:30AM IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

