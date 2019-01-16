comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

News

One of the users stated that the company will indeed use LPDDR5 memory but it will be clocked at 3,733MHz.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 6:25 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10

Image credit: Ice universe

New information about the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup has surfaced on the internet. This information clarifies some misunderstanding about the hardware of the upcoming Galaxy S10 series painting a clear picture about what we can expect from the device when it launched next month. According to the information, the baseline variant of the Galaxy S10 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will also come with a three-camera setup on the back instead of previous reports about the company opting for just two cameras.

When the initial reports about the S10 coming with a dual camera setup on the back were not surprising since it followed the past strategy of the company to pack less number of camera sensors to reduce cost as showcased while launching the Galaxy S9 lineup. This information was revealed by Samsung leaker Ice universe on his official Twitter handle. The tweet also included information about the type of memory and storage that the company will use in the S10 series. According to the report, the company will not use the LPDDR5 memory and UFS3.0 in the device. We think that the company may skip it for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 later in the year.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The information about the type of memory and storage was revealed by an AnTuTu memory test where the results were “very ordinary result”. Ice universe mentioned UDS3.0 in the tweet but we are certain that he meant UFS 3.0. However, one of the users by the user name dylan522p stated that the company will indeed use LPDDR5 memory but it will be clocked at 3,733MHz. The user went on to add that Samsung has presented the information at an “industry conference”.

Samsung develops new 8GB LPDDR5 RAM standard for smartphones

Also Read

Samsung develops new 8GB LPDDR5 RAM standard for smartphones

The user also went to state that Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is likely to provide 30-45 TOPs in computing performance. For context, Qualcomm revealed at its Snapdragon Tech Summit last month that Snapdragon 855 is able to perform about 7 TOPs (Tera Operations Per Second).

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 6:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite has a mysterious new orb as Season 8 approaches

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Android Pie beta registration goes live

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Android Pie beta registration goes live
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 48-megapixel Sony sensor: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 48-megapixel Sony sensor: Report
Huawei to continue as second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report

News

Huawei to continue as second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report
Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 549 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिल रहा है 3GB डेली डाटा

WhatsApp Beta एंड्रॉइड 2.19.9 में शामिल हुआ ग्रुप कॉल शॉर्टकट

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 अमेजन पर हुआ लिस्ट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का पहला 5G फोन 24 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स!

Nokia 3.1 Plus को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

News

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
News
Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android
Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

News

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner