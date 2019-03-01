comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup already comes with Android 9 Pie-based One UI interface out-of-the-box.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 10:38 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The flagship Galaxy S10 lineup from South Korean electronics giant Samsung has started receiving its first software update. This update comes just about a week after the company revealed the device at the launch event in San Francisco. This update comes even before the devices are set to go on sale across the globe. Given that the update is rolling out before the sales, it is likely that Galaxy S10 lineup buyers may have the install this update on the day when they receive the device.

According to the changelog of the new update, the company is rolling out the Bixby remapping feature to the Galaxy S10, a feature that was highlighted during the launch. The update package is about 496.25MB in size for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and brings the version number to G975FXXU1ASBA, G975FOXM1ASBA, or G975FXXU1ASBA depending on the market where the device will be sold. In addition to the remapping ability, the update is also bringing the February 2019 Android security patch.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Other improvements include increased camera stability, performance of the fingerprint scanner, and improved device stability. The company has already revealed that it is planning to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup in India on March 6. In contrast, the device will go on sale in other countries across the globe starting from March 8, 2019. To note, the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup already comes with Android 9 Pie-based One UI interface out-of-the-box.

This new update for the Galaxy S10 lineup comes around the same time when the company has launched four new devices in the Indian market. The four new devices launched include the Samsung Galaxy M30 that was launched on February 27, and the Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, and the Galaxy A10 that were launched on February 28.

