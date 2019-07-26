comscore Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S10 update rolling out with camera improvements, July security patch

The new update is available for Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones.

  Published: July 26, 2019 11:12 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 series front

Samsung has been doing a decent job in keeping its smartphones updated with the latest software, even if a little late. The company has now started rolling out a new update for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S10 update detailed

As noted by SamMobile, the update is rolling out for smartphones in Switzerland and Germany for the Exynos variant. We expect the update to reach other markets in the coming days. The Samsung Galaxy S10 update carries build number G97*FXXU3ASG8, and is about 388MB in size. Samsung has mentioned that the update brings July 2019 Android security patch to the smartphones.

The update also comes with general bug fixes and performance improvements. You also get improvements in departments like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and camera performance. There is one thing though, once you update, you cannot roll back to the older version. So, you might want to wait and see if it is stable before updating.

How to update Samsung Galaxy S10

As this is an OTA update you will have to go to Settings -> Software Update -> and tap on Download and Install to download. As this is a phased rollout, it may take a while before the update shows up on your phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch soon

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7 in New York. A regular compact model with triple rear cameras and a plus model with a bigger screen, bigger battery and four rear cameras is expected. Samsung is also set to release a 5G model of the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10+ is likely to come with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage for the base model. With less than a couple of weeks remaining, we expect more details to pour in.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10+
Price 66900 55900 73900
Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 SoC Exynos 9820
OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie Android Pie
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP 10MP + 8MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh 4,100mAh

  Published Date: July 26, 2019 11:12 AM IST

