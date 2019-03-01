comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

You still can’t completely go away from Bixby as the remapping tool simply provides two states of the button on your Samsung Galaxy device.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 12:59 PM IST
Samsung Bixby Button Remap Google Assistant

Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S10 lineup about a week back at an event in San Francisco. After the event, everyone focused on the new features and technologies that came with the new devices. In addition to these, everyone also took note of a new addition to an existing feature, the Bixby button. As previously reported, Samsung has now introduced the ability for users to remap the existing Bixby button on the Galaxy S10 devices. The company also revealed that it will soon roll out the update to its previous flagship smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S8, S8, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy Note 9.

The company stated that the remap ability was coming soon with a future update to the Galaxy S10 devices. Now just about a week after the announcement, the company started rolling out a new update to the Galaxy S10 lineup with the remapping ability. However, XDA states that Samsung does not really allow its users to map the button to Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, or Amazon Alexa. This clearly means that the company does not want users to switch to rival digital assistants with the help of a dedicated button on its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Moving further, users can map the button with any other app or set of actions. The selective treatment of apps was initially spotted by The Verge. However, XDA has figured out a way to bypass this with the help of a script from Tasker. According to the report, the Tasker script was converted into a dedicated Android app. Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup and other past Galaxy S and Galaxy Note users can use this Android app to remap the Bixby button.

As noted in the report, users need to map the button to use this app and then select the virtual digital assistant of their choice when the press the Bixby button. Users can get the app from this given link bit.ly/2XyCE7s, and install it on their device. To begin the remapping process, users need to go to the “Bixby Voice Settings” and then select the “Bixby key”. Once there, select the “Double press to open Bixby” and then select “Use single press” option.

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

After selecting this, tap on the gear icon and find “Bixby Button Assistant Remapper” from the options and select it. The last step is to press the physical Bixby button and then selecting the virtual digital assistant of your choice from the options. It should be noted that you still can’t completely do away from Bixby as the remapping tool simply provides two states of the button, the single press, and the double press.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 12:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

News

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme 3 key features confirmed by Flipkart

News

Realme 3 key features confirmed by Flipkart

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online

News

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

Smartphones to aid disease diagnoses in remote areas

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
Apple Watch leads global smartwatch market with 51% share in Q4 2018

News

Apple Watch leads global smartwatch market with 51% share in Q4 2018
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में यूजर्स को मिलेगी तेज इंटरनेट स्पीड, वनप्लस और क्वालकॉम कर रहे हैं 5G टेस्ट

IRCTC ने लॉन्च किया अपना पेमेंट ऐप iPay, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 बैंड और ड्यूरेबिलिटी टेस्ट में हुआ फेल, देखें वीडियो

चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत, सिग्नलचिप ने लॉन्च की देश में बनी 4G और 5G चिप

एक से ज्यादा TV कनेक्शन के लिए Tata Sky ने पेश किए प्लान, यूजर्स को खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India

News

Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

News

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon
Smartphones to aid disease diagnoses in remote areas

News

Smartphones to aid disease diagnoses in remote areas
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro